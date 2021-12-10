Open Menu

Staley Point Capital, Bain make industrial play for $24M

103K sf building in Sylmar leased to movie set design firm

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 10, 2021 11:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Staley Point’s Kevin Staley and Bain Capital Real Estate’s Andrew Terris and 12450 Foothill Boulevard (Staley Point, Bain Capital, LoopNet)
Staley Point’s Kevin Staley and Bain Capital Real Estate’s Andrew Terris and 12450 Foothill Boulevard (Staley Point, Bain Capital, LoopNet)

Staley Point Capital has once again teamed up with Bain Capital, this time to acquire a warehouse in Sylmar.

The Los Angeles-based firm bought a 104,000-square-foot property at 12450 Foothill Boulevard for $24 million through a joint venture with Bain, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The deal comes out to around $230 per square foot — slightly less than the duo’s last deal in Commerce, which came out to $291 a foot.

A manufacturer based in Sun Valley, Marfred Industries, previously owned the property, records show.

In July, Staley Point and Bain bought a 135,000-square-foot industrial property in Torrance for $34.5 million, or $255 a foot. Two months later, the firms joined forces again to buy a $38.5 million warehouse at 2187 Garfield Avenue in Commerce.

The firms “expect to invest further in the region in 2022,” Staley Point’s Eric Staley said in a statement.

However, the Sylmar building has more than just industrial features. The firms are also capitalizing on the booming content creation sector with their purchase.

The building is fully leased to Vision Scenery, which constructs sets for movies and TV studios, and is configured for production, which “ensures long-term, robust demand from the studio and content creation sectors.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateinvestment salesSylmar

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CenterPoint grabs a Coke for eighth SoCal industrial acquisition since September
    CenterPoint grabs a Coke for eighth SoCal industrial acquisition since September
    CenterPoint grabs a Coke for eighth SoCal industrial acquisition since September
    IRA Capital co-founders Amer Kasm and Mohannad Malas (IRA, Getty)
    IRA Capital has expansion plan in mind for LB apartment portfolio
    IRA Capital has expansion plan in mind for LB apartment portfolio
    IRA Capital co-founders Amer Kasm and Mohannad Malas and 2722 Michelson Drive in Irvine (IRA Capital, LBA Realty)
    IRA Capital buys Irvine HQ of Palmer Luckey’s operations
    IRA Capital buys Irvine HQ of Palmer Luckey’s operations
    CenterPoint CEO Bob Chapman and an aerial of the property (Google Maps)
    CenterPoint continues SoCal spree in Signal Hill
    CenterPoint continues SoCal spree in Signal Hill
    Nuveen reaps $101M on San Fernando Valley apartments
    Nuveen reaps $101M on San Fernando Valley apartments
    Nuveen reaps $101M on San Fernando Valley apartments
    Downtown Riverside apartment complex fetches $80M
    Downtown Riverside apartment complex fetches $80M
    Downtown Riverside apartment complex fetches $80M
    CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman with 4061 Via Oro Avenue in Long Beach and 4250 East Greystone Drive in Ontario (Google Maps, GI Partners)
    CenterPoint gets three-building SoCal industrial portfolio
    CenterPoint gets three-building SoCal industrial portfolio
    Decron Properties unloads 504 apartments in Simi Valley
    Decron Properties unloads 504 apartments in Simi Valley
    Decron Properties unloads 504 apartments in Simi Valley
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.