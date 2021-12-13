Open Menu

Rosie O’Donnell plants flag in LA with $4.6M Beverlywood purchase

Appears to be veteran entertainer’s first LA real estate buy

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 13, 2021 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rosie O’Donnell in front of 2125 S Beverly Dr (Getty Images, Redfin)

Rosie O’Donnell is planting a flag in Los Angeles with a $4.6 million purchase in Beverlywood.

The 4,112-square-foot home appears to be the entertainer’s first ever home on the West Coast, according to Dirt.

The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It was built in 2019 by a local developer and sold shortly after completion to a local couple for $3.6 million.

The couple listed the property in October and in early December O’Donnell bought at their full asking price.

Amenities include a temperature-controlled wine closet in the dining area and a large kitchen with a massive caesarstone-top island. There is also a walk-in pantry. The main suite includes a fireplace and dual closets.

(Source: Redfin)

The lot itself is less than a fifth of an acre. The living room opens through floor-to-ceiling glass doors to a trellis-covered lounge area and a concrete patio that opens to more seating, including an outdoor bar area.

Beyond that is a small lawn. The property is lined with hedges and other plants for privacy.

The New York native has owned several properties on the East Coast, including in Connecticut, upstate New York, New Jersey and Florida. Her primary residence is in Midtown Manhattan.

Her more recent real estate deals haven’t worked out in her favor. She lost around $2 million with the sale of two homes in Upstate New York, and another $1 million or so on the sale of her sprawling New Jersey home.

That six-bedroom New Jersey mansion was on and off the market for six years before trading in April. The New York Post reported that the massive home has been demolished and the property is slated for a multifamily redevelopment.

O’Donnell’s former home in West Palm Beach also saw the wrecking ball. About a year after listing the property, she sold it to billionaire heir H. Wayne Huizenga Jr. for $5 million.

At the time, Huizenga Jr. had plans to knock down the 1957 home to build a new mansion.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BeverlywoodCelebrity Real Estateluxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo make sweet music on Montecito flip
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo make sweet music on Montecito flip
    Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo make sweet music on Montecito flip
    Kirk and Ann Douglas (Getty, Realtor.com / Nourmand & Associates)
    Kirk Douglas’ Beverly Hills Flats home, personal Walk of Fame lists for $7.5M
    Kirk Douglas’ Beverly Hills Flats home, personal Walk of Fame lists for $7.5M
    End in sight for Hadid’s Strada Vecchia with court OK on sale
    Sale puts end in sight for Hadid’s Strada Vecchia
    Sale puts end in sight for Hadid’s Strada Vecchia
    Jim Belushi offloads Brentwood mansion for $30M after years on the market
    Jim Belushi offloads Brentwood mansion for $30M after years on the market
    Jim Belushi offloads Brentwood mansion for $30M after years on the market
    Sue Gross and the property (Douglas Elliman)
    Sue Gross nets third Beverly Hills house, looks to offload one
    Sue Gross nets third Beverly Hills house, looks to offload one
    Sidney Sheldon and the property (Getty, Redfin)
    Part of Sidney Sheldon’s elaborate Palm Springs compound for sale
    Part of Sidney Sheldon’s elaborate Palm Springs compound for sale
    Tyra Banks flipping out in Pacific Palisades
    Tyra Banks flipping out in Pacific Palisades
    Tyra Banks flipping out in Pacific Palisades
    Blufftop manse sells for $37.5M in OC’s third-priciest deal of 2021
    Blufftop manse sells for $37.5M in OC’s third-priciest deal of 2021
    Blufftop manse sells for $37.5M in OC’s third-priciest deal of 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.