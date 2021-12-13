Rosie O’Donnell is planting a flag in Los Angeles with a $4.6 million purchase in Beverlywood.

The 4,112-square-foot home appears to be the entertainer’s first ever home on the West Coast, according to Dirt.

The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It was built in 2019 by a local developer and sold shortly after completion to a local couple for $3.6 million.

The couple listed the property in October and in early December O’Donnell bought at their full asking price.

Amenities include a temperature-controlled wine closet in the dining area and a large kitchen with a massive caesarstone-top island. There is also a walk-in pantry. The main suite includes a fireplace and dual closets.

The lot itself is less than a fifth of an acre. The living room opens through floor-to-ceiling glass doors to a trellis-covered lounge area and a concrete patio that opens to more seating, including an outdoor bar area.

Beyond that is a small lawn. The property is lined with hedges and other plants for privacy.

The New York native has owned several properties on the East Coast, including in Connecticut, upstate New York, New Jersey and Florida. Her primary residence is in Midtown Manhattan.

Her more recent real estate deals haven’t worked out in her favor. She lost around $2 million with the sale of two homes in Upstate New York, and another $1 million or so on the sale of her sprawling New Jersey home.

That six-bedroom New Jersey mansion was on and off the market for six years before trading in April. The New York Post reported that the massive home has been demolished and the property is slated for a multifamily redevelopment.

O’Donnell’s former home in West Palm Beach also saw the wrecking ball. About a year after listing the property, she sold it to billionaire heir H. Wayne Huizenga Jr. for $5 million.

At the time, Huizenga Jr. had plans to knock down the 1957 home to build a new mansion.