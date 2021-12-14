Open Menu

Entity linked to Holland Ashrafnia in contract to sell mansion with $24M ask

10,570-square-foot property in Beverly Hills first listed in August.

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 14, 2021 12:04 PM
By Christian Bautista
Holland Ashrafnia and 1087 Marilyn Drive (Zillow, Holland Group)
An entity controlled by developer and Compass broker Holland Ashrafnia is in contract to sell a Beverly Hills estate with a last asking price of $24 million.

The 10,570-square-foot property, at 1087 Marilyn Drive, is a seven-bed, 10-bath home that was completed earlier this year. It was first put on the market in August and has retained its $24 million price tag since then, according to a listing from Zillow.

The buyer is unknown.

The seller is South Coast Builders, LLC, which lists Compass’ Beverly Hills office as its business address, property records show. Ashrafnia was identified as the manager of the LLC in several documents relating to the property.

1087 Marilyn Drive (Zillow)
The listing, which described the property as “a home rich in privacy,” credited Ashrafnia for building the mansion. Harrison Design Group and Colab House, meanwhile, were the designers of the property, which includes features such as an infinity pool, a home theater with a bar, a gym, a sauna and an outdoor kitchen.

Ashrafnia has built around 60 properties, including custom homes in areas such as Beverly Hills, Pasadena, Silver Lake and Los Feliz, according to the website for Compass’ Aaron Kirkman Group.​​ He was recently in the news as part of the team handling the sale of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former Beverly Hills mansion. The three-story mansion, which was Combs’ home between 2008 and 2013, is on the market for $14.5 million.

Ashrafnia did not respond to a request for comment.




