Malibu mansion carved out of parcel on PCH

A mansion that was part of a package for one of the largest beachfront homes in Escondido Beach has been carved out of the larger parcel and is now on the market for nearly $40 million.

The home, at 27234 Pacific Coast Highway, was previously part of an assemblage with 27242 Pacific Coast Highway. The two properties sit on a 15,700-square foot lot, making it one of the largest beachfront properties in the area, according to the website of residential developer Weintraub Real Estate Group. The Malibu properties were jointly on the market as a $51.5 million package. They were also offered for rent at $350,000 per month.

The 27234 Pacific Coast Highway portion of the package is now being offered on its own, according to a representative for Chris Cortazzo, the broker in charge of the listing.

The mansion was designed by architect Chad Oppenheim and Burdge Architects, according to a listing on Zillow. The four-bedroom, six-bath home spans 7,160 square feet. All three levels of the property can be reached through a private elevator. The living area of the home takes up two full floors and has features such as a fireplace and a large seating area that opens to a private outdoor garden living room. The outdoor garden, meanwhile, contains a 20-foot-long fireplace and a marble fountain.

Richard Weintraub, the head of Weintraub Real Estate Group, bought the assemblage for $23.9 million in 2013, according to Dirt. It was previously owned by Ed Fishman, a business partner of the late television host Dick Clark.

Weintraub Real Estate Group has built a total of 15 single-family residential properties in Los Angeles, according to its website. Out of that total, eight are in Malibu, including the 27234 Pacific Coast Highway home. Its other projects in the city include the Piuma estate, which occupies 54 acres of land on the Santa Monica Mountains, and 17800 Tramonto Drive, a historic five-story home in the Pacific Palisades that neighbors the Getty Villa.