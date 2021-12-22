A South Carolina-based developer has filed a permit application for a new self-storage facility in the Skid Row district of Downtown Los Angeles.

Johnson Development Associates is looking to build a five-story, 134,198-square-foot household goods storage facility at 611 East 7th Street, according to paperwork filed with Los Angeles City Planning. The building’s square footage will include 900 square feet of office space.

The planned structure, with alternate addresses of 646-660 San Pedro Street and 649-651 Crocker Street, would be built on a one-acre lot. The address is on the corner of San Pedro Street and Seventh Street, an epicenter of homelessness in Los Angeles, with various single-room occupancy hotels, shelters, social services providers and street encampments of homeless people alongside wholesale and retail businesses of the adjacent Flower Mart.

The building would replace a one-story auto repair shop, a one-story warehouse and a parking lot. The first floor of the proposed self-storage facility would be 23,850 square feet, with the rest 27,587 square feet.

Johnson Development, which is based in Spartanburg, South Carolino, owns a portfolio of industrial, multifamily and self-storage properties. According to its website, the company has developed 28 multifamily properties and over 26 million square feet of industrial assets.

The firm’s self-storage portfolio is composed of 43 facilities, most of which are in Florida and the Tri-State area. It has a total of four locations in California. This includes the ExtraSpace Storage locations at 3801 Broadway Place in Los Angeles and 12508 East Carson Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Johnson Development did not respond to a request for comment.

Several large self-storage projects have been filed in Los Angeles over the past few months. This includes Palatine Capital Partners’ conversion and expansion of a former Columbia College location in Tarzana and Trojan Storage’s plans for a 167,000-square facility in Arleta.