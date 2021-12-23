Investor David Safai has filed a permit application for a six-story, 57-unit apartment building in West Los Angeles.

The property, at 2266-2280 South Westwood Boulevard, is currently the site of a 5,440-square-foot retail property. Safai plans to demolish the current structure to build a 45,914 square foot apartment complex.

The planned property, with the project name of 2268 Westwood, would stand 67 feet tall.

The site is mid-block between West Olympic Boulevard and Tennessee Avenue, city records show. Plans call for 15 studio units, 29 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit. Six of the planned units on the property would be set aside for low-income residents.

The proposed property will also include 41 parking spaces and 4,641 square feet of open space area, which includes a recreation room and common spaces.

Kevin Tsai Architecture provided the designs for the project.

Safai, who could not be reached for comment, owns a residential development at 731-735 North Fairfax Avenue in the Beverly Grove neighborhood to the east. The property, which replaced a one-story commercial building, is a five-story structure with 43 apartments. Safai filed building permits for the property in 2019.

Safai’s plans on Westwood Boulevard are the latest addition to the residential construction in the pipeline across Los Angeles. According to a recent report from Yardi, the Los Angeles metro area registered 160,000 apartments in the planning and permitting stages in September.

The Yardi report estimated that 11,761 units will come online across Metro Los Angeles this year. The figure is higher than the 11,203 unit from 2016, which was the highest in the past ten years.