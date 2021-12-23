Open Menu

Westwood developer plans apartments in South LA

48-unit project would rise on Slauson, get break under transit program

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 23, 2021 10:28 AM
TRD Staff
Westwood developer plans apartments in South LA
Rendering of 1879-1885 W. Slauson Avenue (Maly Architects, Google Maps)

A Westwood-based developer looks to build housing on a largely vacant property in South Los Angeles.

Farzad Essapour’s Luxurious Properties LLC filed plans for the 48-unit project earlier this week, according to Urbanize. The project is slated for 1879-1885 W. Slauson Avenue, at the corner of St. Andrews Place.

The site includes a roughly 8,000-square-foot parking lot on the corner and a small one-story garage next door. The corner property last changed hands in 2019 for $1.2 million.

Luxurious Properties’ plans call for a five-story building with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units along with street-level parking for 24 vehicles.

The firm is requesting entitlements through the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program, a popular program with developers that allows for more units and more density in projects near mass transit.

The TOC program allows developers to choose from a number of entitlements. The most common requests are density bonuses, parking reductions, and height increases.

The program requires developers to set aside a percentage of units as affordable. In this case, Luxurious Properties wants to set aside five units at the ‘extremely low-income” level.

Maly Architects is designing the Slauson Avenue project. Renderings show a curved façade at the corner of Slauson Avenue and St. Andrews Place and a stepped mass facing the north, which borders a single-family neighborhood.

The units on the stepped side of the building would have outdoor terraces. Some of the other units would include balconies. There are also plans for a rooftop deck.

About two miles east on Slauson Avenue, Bakewell Company and Michaels Organization are working on a 525-unit apartment complex. The city tapped the developers for the project earlier this year.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 




