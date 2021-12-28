Open Menu

Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial

Four deals total 402K sf spread over LA, OC, Inland Empire

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 28, 2021 08:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, co-CEOs, Rexford Industrial Realty (Rexford Industrial Realty, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Rexford Industrial Realty has added around 402,000 more square feet to its already pronounced industrial portfolio across Southern California.

The firm spent $95 million to acquire four properties in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Inland Empire, according to an announcement last week. The deals take its total in the area’s industrial segment to around 34 million square feet.

In the Inland Empire, Rexford purchased a 199,400-square-foot, fully leased warehouse at 13512 Marlay Avenue in Fontana for $51 million — around $256 per square foot.

In Orange County, Rexford bought an 88,355-square-foot complex at 20481 Crescent Bay Drive in Lake Forest for $19.5 million, or around $221 per square foot.

In Los Angeles, the firm bought a 51,000-square-foot building across 3.6 acres at 17031 Green Drive for $13.8 million, and a 64,400-square-foot building at 334 El Encanto Road for $10.7 million. Both of the L.A. County buys were in the City of Industry.

Rexford’s newest acquisitions closed in November and December.

Rexford most recent prior deal was a 242,000-square-foot building in the Ventura County municipality of Simi Valley for $46.4 million.

All of the properties bought in Rexford’s latest round of deals will be redeveloped or subject to new leasing terms to bring rents up to market rates once current leases expire, Rexford added. At 334 El Encanto Road in the City of Industry, Rexford may redevelop the site into a new 81,000-square-foot industrial building once leases expire.

Rexford’s new acquisitions were propelled by decreasing vacancy rates across submarkets. In the Los Angeles County submarket of the San Gabriel Valley area, which includes the City of Industry, vacancy rates hit 0.2 percent at the end of the third quarter, according to CBRE.

The deals cap off a big year on the acquisition trai for Rexford, which had the top industrial deall for at least the fourth year in a row. The company spent $182 million on a 576,000-square-foot industrial complex in Torrance — around $316 per square foot.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    city of IndustryCommercial Real Estateindustrial real estateInland Empireorange countyRexford Industrial Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Investor plans apartments to go with self-storage at 200K complex
    Investor plans apartments to go with self-storage at 200K complex
    Investor plans apartments to go with self-storage at 200K complex
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    9.7-acre Thousand Oaks development site for sale
    9.7-acre Thousand Oaks development site for sale
    9.7-acre Thousand Oaks development site for sale
    LPC West's Rob Kane and Angelo Gordon CEO Adam Schwartz with 465 North Halstead Street (LPC, Angelo Gordon)
    LPC West, Angelo Gordon look for $200M flip in Pasadena
    LPC West, Angelo Gordon look for $200M flip in Pasadena
    City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless
    City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless
    City of LA wants Panorama City apartments for homeless
    USAA Real Estate CEO Len O’Donnell, McDonald Property Group CEO Bruce McDonald and the Ontario International Airport in California (USAA, McDonald Property Group, Getty)
    Ontario airport authority leasing 200 acres for industrial
    Ontario airport authority leasing 200 acres for industrial
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    CapRock CEO Patrick Daniels and CapRock's Palomino Business Park, Saddle Ranch Business Park and 1-15 Logistics (CapRock)
    OC industrial investor raises $700M for logistics fund
    OC industrial investor raises $700M for logistics fund
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.