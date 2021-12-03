Open Menu

Rexford adds biggest industrial property in Simi Valley

Pays local distribution company $46M, signals it will continue to buy into red-hot market

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 03, 2021 10:53 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rexford’s Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer and 2280 Ward Avenue (Rexford, 2280 Ward)
Rexford’s Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer and 2280 Ward Avenue (Rexford, 2280 Ward)

Rexford Industrial Realty has purchased the largest industrial property in suburban Simi Valley for $46.4 million.

The L.A.-based industrial landlord bought a 242,100-square-foot industrial building at 2280 Ward Avenue in the Ventura County municipality, according to Lee & Associates, which brokered the deal.

Local logistics firm Topaz Distribution sold the property. Topaz bought the building for $14 million in 2012 and added 40,000 square feet in a renovation in 2015.

Rexford plans to hold the property and raise rents to match market rates. Tenants at the property include Tire Hub, Sooner Express and Frontline, as well as Topaz, which will continue to take around 51,000 square feet at the building.

In a statement, Lee & Associates’ Mike Tingus called the sale “unimaginable” before the pandemic, adding there is demand for industrial properties that the “marketplace can’t absorb.”

Ventura County saw 114,000 square feet of new inventory added to the market in the first three quarters of this year, though new construction is underway, according to Lee & Associates.

Steady demand combined with the slow pace of new development has forced prices for industrial property to skyrocket in Simi Valley, which is on the northwest boundary of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. In October, a 290,000-square-foot distribution center leased to Amazon sold for $128 million — around eight times what it sold for in 2020.

Rexford is pushing ahead on purchases despite high pricing. In the last two months, the firm spent $107 million to acquire four industrial sites across L.A. and the Inland Empire.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateRexford Industrial RealtySimi Valley

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Wings to warehouse for Raytheon-leased office in Brea
    Wings to warehouse for Raytheon-leased office in Brea
    Wings to warehouse for Raytheon-leased office in Brea
    Saltbox CEO Tyler Scriven
    Warehouse startup Saltbox opens flex facility in Torrance
    Warehouse startup Saltbox opens flex facility in Torrance
    Rexford's Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer with the Cerritos property (Rexford, LoopNet)
    Rexford’s latest splurge: $107M for four new properties across SoCal
    Rexford’s latest splurge: $107M for four new properties across SoCal
    Dunleer Group's BJ Turner and the warehouse (Dunleer, LoopNet)
    Owner-occupant rakes in $10.6M for warehouse in San Gabriel Valley
    Owner-occupant rakes in $10.6M for warehouse in San Gabriel Valley
    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    Blackstone’s Link Logistics scores engineering tenant for 72K sf at Brea facility
    Blackstone’s Link Logistics scores engineering tenant for 72K sf at Brea facility
    Blackstone’s Link Logistics scores engineering tenant for 72K sf at Brea facility
    Shea Properties CEO Colm Macken and Newegg CEO Anthony Chow with the property (Newegg, Shea)
    Newegg gets 245k sf nest at Ontario warehouse
    Newegg gets 245k sf nest at Ontario warehouse
    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and 275 Valencia Avenue in Brea (Getty, CoStar)
    Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
    Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.