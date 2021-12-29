Open Menu

Nile Niami aims to pivot “The One” to crypto

Hopes to forestall February auction of unfinished mega-mansion

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 29, 2021 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nile Niami aims to pivot “The One” to crypto
Nile Niami and The One at 944 Airole Way in LA (Getty, iStock, Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)

Never one to give up on The One, Nile Niami has one more plan to try to hang on to his 105,000-square-foot unfinished mansion in Bel-Air.

Niami posted a video earlier this week on YouTube, announcing plans to create “The One Coin,” a cryptocurrency backed by the mansion. The value of the home would be transferred to the coin after the cryptocurrency is created and traded.

The plan could help Niami retain ownership of The One, but he’s running out of time. According to the Los Angeles Times, an auction is set to take place for the spec home between Feb. 7 and Feb. 10.

Crestlloyd, a company of Niami’s that owns the home, officially agreed on Dec. 16 to auction off the home to the highest bidder, the Times reported. Proceeds from the sale would help pay off debt racked up by Niami on the property, estimated to be about $180 million. Debtors include Hankey Capital and Joseph Englanoff.

Earlier this month, Lawrence Perkins, a receiver appointed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, revealed plans to hire brokers to drum up bidders for the auction. He anticipated the property could sell for $250 million. Aaron Kirman of Compass and Williams & Williams Estates Group are working on the marketing end.

Concierge Auctions has been hired to run the auction in a little more than a month’s time. It will receive a 12 percent fee from the highest bidder in the auction.

This is not Niami’s first attempt at rescuing The One, which was twice set to go to a court-ran receivership auction, only to have those plans canceled.

Niami previously tried to get people on board with using the property as an event space for concerts and boxing matches. There are threads of that idea in the crypto plan, as Niami would rent out The One for events and holders of the digital currency would receive a cut of the profit.

In the video, however, Niami seems to be resigned to the fact that The One may soon be moving on without him.

“This house will be sold to the highest bidder, no doubt about that,” Niami started. “Unless someone comes in and walks into the stratosphere with me.”

Read more

[LAT] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    auctionBel AirConcierge AuctionsNile Niamiresidential real estateSpec Homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mohamed Hadid and 901 Strada Vecchia Rd (Getty, Realtor)
    Hadid wins $900,000 break on Strada Vecchia tab
    Hadid wins $900,000 break on Strada Vecchia tab
    Investor plans apartments to go with self-storage at 200K complex
    Investor plans apartments to go with self-storage at 200K complex
    Investor plans apartments to go with self-storage at 200K complex
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach manse sees $3M price chop
    These are LA’s top 10 residential deals of 2021
    These are LA’s top 10 residential deals of 2021
    These are LA’s top 10 residential deals of 2021
    Kanye West sticks close to Kim Kardashian with latest buy
    Kanye West sticks close to Kim Kardashian with latest buy
    Kanye West sticks close to Kim Kardashian with latest buy
    Fairfield Residential buys Hancock Park apartments
    Fairfield Residential buys Hancock Park apartments
    Fairfield Residential buys Hancock Park apartments
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    Six-story apartment complex planned for Westside
    Stevie Wonder scoops princely Bel Air mansion for $13.9M
    Stevie Wonder scoops princely Bel Air mansion for $13.9M
    Stevie Wonder scoops princely Bel Air mansion for $13.9M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.