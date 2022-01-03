Open Menu

Coinbase founder buys Bel Air manse for $133M

Late December sale among biggest in 2021

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 03, 2022 11:57 AM
TRD Staff
10671 Chalon Road and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Google Maps, John Pawson, Getty)
10671 Chalon Road and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong (Google Maps, John Pawson, Getty)

UPDATED, Jan. 3, 6 p.m. ET: Well this was a nice Christmas present.

On December 22, a luxury Bel Air compound with a main house designed by the English architect John Pawson quietly traded hands for a smashing $133 million.

The buyer was Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. The seller was Hideki Tomita, the Japanese founder of Dip Corporation, a job search agency. The sale marked a major score for Tomita, who bought the compound for $85 million in 2018.

The sale was first reported by Dirt , and the buyer was first revealed by the Wall Street Journal.

The nearly-five-acre property ranks among the choicest even in tony Bel Air, with one 19,000-square-foot main house and a 6,600-square-foot “guest mansion,” along with a tennis court, two pools, motor court and amenities that include a home theater and gym.

In line with Pawson’s famous style, the property’s main house is decidedly minimalist, with a “stacked-cube” structure marked by rectangular lines and large glass walls. The home’s interior is similarly uncluttered, and includes expansive oak furnishings. The property also features sweeping views of Downtown L.A.

[Dirt] — Trevor Bach 

Amplification: This story was updated to add the identity of Brian Amstrong as the buyer of the property.

Read more




