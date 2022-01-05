Open Menu

Game company founder scores Malibu win

Daniel Starr, creator of GameMine, sold Greco manse in Malibu for $15M

Jan.January 05, 2022
By Trevor Bach
Daniel Starr and 27405 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu (Redfin)

Sorry Mom, video games do pay off.

Daniel Starr, the founder of GameMine, a fast-growing mobile gaming platform, recently sold a Malibu mansion for a tick under $15 million — less than a year and a half after buying the property for $5 million.

The home is located at 27405 Pacific Coast Highway in Central Malibu. After closing on the estate in August 2020, Starr overhauled it, producing a “Santorini-inspired masterpiece” that “blends California’s casual elegance with Greek-resort luxury,” in the words of a listing.

The rebuilt mansion, which features a very Greek-isles rectangular design and all-white exteriors, is 12,500 square feet, with seven bedrooms and 11 baths. It also features 30-foot ceilings, a wine cellar, gym, theater, volleyball court and pool and spa. The property also has a guest house and — in another Mediterranean touch — mature olive trees.

The sale closed on December 29 for $14.99 million, according to listing sites. The buyer was undisclosed.

Starr purchased the mansion, which was constructed in 1992, in August 2020 for $5.15 million through an LLC called Raptor Holdings. The seller was a trust tied to an address in Coral Gables, in greater Miami.

Starr founded GameMine, which bills itself as “a gaming paradise,” in 2017, with an eye to revolutionizing the booming global industry. Following the lead of streamers such as Netflix and Spotify, the company offers a subscription platform where users can access more than 1,000 mobile games; it now counts three million subscribers and has additional offices in Romania and Malta.

It also helped turn the 41-year-old Starr into a burgeoning SoCal real estate player: In March he sold a Beverly Hills property–another renovation he’d completed-to none other than Rihanna for $13.8 million.  The same month he nabbed a mansion in Montecito for $13.3 million; he also reportedly owns another estate in Malibu.

Read more




    luxury real estateMaliburesidential real estate

