Open Menu

Pre-leasing in play as industrial vacancy nears zero

Inland Empire rate of 0.8% is lowest in nation; LA, Orange County also tight

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 07, 2022 11:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Logistics and distribution firms might have better luck securing space in Orange County than in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. But anywhere you look, there ain’t much.

Vacancy rates across Orange County were 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to 1.1 percent in Los Angeles and 0.8 percent across the Inland Empire, according to recent reports from Newmark.

The data make the Inland Empire the tightest industrial market in the nation. A year ago, vacancy there was 3.1 percent. Three quarters later it was 0.9 percent.

Low vacancy rates stem not just from high demand but also from a lack of new inventory. In Los Angeles, 2.2 million square feet of industrial space was added in the fourth quarter, around 0.2 percent of the region’s total inventory. In Orange County, 108,000 square feet was delivered, or 0.04 percent of total space — a veritable rounding error.

The Inland Empire saw the most new buildings come to market, with 4.6 million square feet added in the fourth quarter, around 0.7 percent of total inventory.

With little distribution space coming to market each quarter, firms have turned to pre-leasing to secure modern space as it’s delivered.

In the fourth quarter in Los Angeles, Amazon pre-leased a 319,500-square-foot facility in Santa Clarita — the biggest deal of the quarter. In 2020, the firm previously signed a lease for around 97,000 square feet at the property, dubbed Center at Needham Ranch.

The second largest deal of the quarter was also a pre-lease: Danish transportation and logistics firm DSV-Panalpina snagged a 295,000-square-foot facility at 19901 Western Avenue in Torrance.

Much bigger deals were signed in the Inland Empire this year, where larger distribution facilities can be built. Target signed a 2.2 million-square-foot lease in Riverside in a build-to-suit deal. In two other pre-lease deals, Chinese e-commerce firm Loctek locked up 1.2 million square feet in Perris, while Bed Bath and Beyond leased a 1 million-square-foot property in the Jurupa Valley.

Amazon and DSV-Panalpina’s leases stem from the boom in e-commerce, as people shifted to buying goods online during the pandemic. Internet sales increased 53 percent in the first nine months of 2021 from the same period in 2020.

Developers are racing to take advantage of demand for space, causing land prices to skyrocket over the last year. In Los Angeles, an infill market where vacant industrial land barely exists, the cost of land under industrial property has risen 94 percent over the last year to $165 per square foot, on average.

Tenants are paying the price too, with average asking rents increasing across the board. Average asking rents in Los Angeles hit $1.09 per square foot per month in the fourth quarter, compared to 90 cents in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The average rent in the Inland Empire is approaching $1 per square foot per month. It rose to 92 cents in the fourth quarter from 71 cents a year ago.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateindustrial real estateorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Oliver Omidvar in front of 2710-2804 West Florence Avenue (Royalty Lenders, LoopNet, iStock)
    Investor shifts to development, eyes apartments, recording studio in South LA
    Investor shifts to development, eyes apartments, recording studio in South LA
    LA investor stays busy with buy of NJ retail center
    Black Lion stays busy with New Jersey retail buy
    Black Lion stays busy with New Jersey retail buy
    Office specialist starts 2022 with deal for industrial park
    Office specialist starts 2022 with deal for industrial park
    Office specialist starts 2022 with deal for industrial park
    SoCal industrial vacancy drops to 1.5% to finish red-hot 2021
    SoCal industrial vacancy drops to 1.5% to end red-hot 2021
    SoCal industrial vacancy drops to 1.5% to end red-hot 2021
    (LoopNet, Burbank Town Center, Atlas Capital Group, Seritage Growth Properties, MapQuest, Travel Guides)
    Here are LA’s top retail sales for 2021
    Here are LA’s top retail sales for 2021
    Map of 12521 Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga & Barbara Smith (Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Metals Company) (iStock, Commercial Metals Company, Google Maps)
    Ares buys site of shuttered steel mill in Inland Empire
    Ares buys site of shuttered steel mill in Inland Empire
    Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent and 12101 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles (Getty, Hines)
    Tech, media remain bright spots amid LA office doldrums
    Tech, media remain bright spots amid LA office doldrums
    Rexford Industrial Realty co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with 2391-2393 Bateman Avenue (Rexford Industrial Realty, Google Maps)
    Rexford rounds out 2021 with push toward $2B
    Rexford rounds out 2021 with push toward $2B
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.