Open Menu

Shekhter sells Canoga Park apartments

Sources say Beverly Hills-based Domino Realty bought 80-unit compex from NMS

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 10, 2022 02:15 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Neil Shekhter and 21021 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park (Google Maps, Shekhter by Kevin Scanlon)
Neil Shekhter and 21021 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park (Google Maps, Shekhter by Kevin Scanlon)

After selling a massive parcel in Santa Monica to Tishman Speyer and arranging a $125 million loan for two Los Angeles developments, Neil Shekhter isn’t slowing down.

NMS Properties, run by the Los Angeles-based investor, sold a 80-unit complex in Canoga Park for a little more than $30 million, sources familiar with the transaction told The Real Deal.

Blake Rogers at Walker & Dunlop brokered the deal.

Sources added that Beverly Hills-based investor Domino Realty purchased the property. Domino, founded by Chairman Steven Gordon, has been operating since 1970 and owns office buildings, retail centers, self-storage and RV parks.

The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

Located at 21021 Vanowen Street, the complex neighbors Warner Center — the master-planned, commercial and residential development that crosses Woodland Hills and Canoga Park.

Canoga Park has become a popular neighborhood for multifamily investors, given recent rent growth. Average rent for a one-bedroom unit in the area is currently $1,625 — around 9 percent higher than average rents in January 2021, according to Zumper.

In September, Hanover Company sold a 394-unit complex in Canoga Park to North Carolina-based investment firm Bell Partners, which bought the complex using a $110 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan, records show.

WSC Communities is focusing its efforts on two projects under development after securing a new $125 million construction loan from Madison Realty Capital earlier this month. The new loan allows WSC and its affiliate WS Communities to buy out its partner on the projects at 1550 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica and 11001 Pico Boulevard in West Los Angeles. It also allows the developer to finish up construction on a 100-unit project at 1550 Lincoln, which topped out in 2020, and get started at 11001 Pico.

At the end of last year, Shekhter sold eight developable parcels in Santa Monica to Tishman Speyer for around $150 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Canoga Parkinvestment salesMultifamily LANeil Shekhterresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Neil Shekhter, WS Communities CEO Scott Walter and 1550 Lincoln Boulevard
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    72 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (Zillow)
    Mansion once owned by Saudi billionaire listed for $28M
    Mansion once owned by Saudi billionaire listed for $28M
    Office specialist starts 2022 with deal for industrial park
    Office specialist starts 2022 with deal for industrial park
    Office specialist starts 2022 with deal for industrial park
    Daniel Starr and 27405 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu (Redfin)
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    Game company founder scores Malibu win
    1231 West Francisquito Avenue and Ron Nasch (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Local investor picks up 200-unit complex in West Covina
    Local investor picks up 200-unit complex in West Covina
    LINC Housing eyes latest affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    (LoopNet, Burbank Town Center, Atlas Capital Group, Seritage Growth Properties, MapQuest, Travel Guides)
    Here are LA’s top retail sales for 2021
    Here are LA’s top retail sales for 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.