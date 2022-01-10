Open Menu

The Weeknd’s wish list: $22.5M in Westwood

Grammy winner looks of offload penthouse in favor of $69M Bel-Air estate

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 10, 2022 02:32 PM
TRD Staff
The Weeknd with 1200 Club View Drive in Westwood (Weeknd via Getty, listing photos by Carsten Schertzer for The Luxury Level)
Canadian music superstar The Weeknd has put his Westwood penthouse on the market for $22.5 million.

Abel Tesfaye, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter and record producer who goes by The Weeknd, listed the Wilshire Corridor digs after moving into a $69-million, 33,000-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air, according to Dirt.

The 33,000-square-foot Bel-Air pad was among the priciest homes purchased last year in California. The “Blinding Lights” crooner sold a home in Hidden Hills to Madonna last April for $19.3 million.

The Westwood condominium, which he bought for $21 million a little over two years ago, is listed by Angel Salvador of The Beverly Hills Estates.

1200 Club View Drive in Westwood (Photo by Carsten Schertzer for The Luxury Level)
The nearly 8,000 square-feet, four-bedroom condo has eight baths and takes up the entire 18th floor of Beverly West at 1200 Club View Dr. The 22-story, 35-unit condo tower was built in 2009 by Dubai-based Emaar Properties

The exclusive penthouse looks across the greens of the Los Angeles Country Club, with panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean to the Santa Monica Mountains to Downtown.

The unit, known as the “Mogul,” features lofty ceilings, designer lighting, walnut paneling and natural stone and wide-plank white oak wood floors.

Highlights include a wine vault, bar with a custom TV wall, Italian Arclinea kitchen, master suite with private balcony, showroom-style closets, a glass-lined soaking tub and a mirrored gym.

An $8,051 monthly HOA fee pays for 24/7 security, valet parking, a saltwater pool and spa and a helipad.
In April 2020, The Weeknd’s former penthouse rental in New York’s Tribeca listed for $27.5 million.

Read more




