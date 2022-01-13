Open Menu

Shekhter sheds two San Fernando Valley properties for $52.5M

OC-based Bascom Group buys 140-unit portfolio in Northridge

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 13, 2022 02:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
9710 Zelzah Avenue with NMS Properties' Neil Shekhter and Bascom's Derek Chen (top right), David Kim (bottom right) and Jerry Fink (bottom left) 
9710 Zelzah Avenue with NMS Properties’ Neil Shekhter and Bascom’s Derek Chen (top right), David Kim (bottom right) and Jerry Fink (bottom left)

Less than a week after selling an apartment complex in Canoga Park, Neil Shekhter has sold two multifamily properties in nearby Northridge for $52.5 million.

Bascom Group bought the adjacent buildings at 9710 Zelzah Avenue and 17819 Superior Street for around $375,000 per unit, the firm announced on Wednesday. NMS Properties, Shekhter’s firm, has owned the buildings, which combine for 140 units, since 1999, records show.

Bascom bought the properties using an acquisition loan from Brightspire Capital, formerly known as Colony Capital. Terms of the loan were not disclosed.

The complexes, known as NMS Superior and NMS Northridge, include a range of two- and three-bedroom units, each with a two-car garage. Bascom is planning to renovate the units and add a variety of amenities to the properties.

In Northridge, “occupancies have been exceptionally high over the last decade and only a limited amount of new supply is currently under construction,” Bascom’s Chad Sanderson said in a statement. The properties are also located next to Cal State University-Northridge, a campus with about 40,000 students and limited on-campus housing.

Shekhter has been active as a buyer and seller in recently months. He offloaded eight developable parcels in Santa Monica to Tishman Speyer for around $150 million in December, and more recently selling an 80-unit complex in Canoga Park for a little more than $30 million. He also bought out partners to take full control of two developments on the Westside over the same time frame.

Shekhter held onto 15 parcels in Santa Monica, after originally putting 23 sites on the market early last year.

Bascom Group, an Irvine-based private equity firm, has recently spent cash on out-of-state purchases, pairing up in August with Miami-based Leste Group to buy a 405-unit complex in Lauderhill, Florida, for $79.3 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateMultifamily LANeil ShekhterNMS PropertiesNorthridgeSan Fernando Valley

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Mix at Harman Campus at 8500 Balboa Boulevard with Shubin Nadal Realty Investors' Bill Shubin and Lonnie Nadal (Shubin Nadal Realty Investors)
    44-acre business campus in San Fernando Valley for sale
    44-acre business campus in San Fernando Valley for sale
    From left: Peter Borzak, CEO, Pine Tree; Todd Minnis, CEO, EB Arrow; 106 South Brand Boulevard (LoopNet, Pine Tree, EB Arrow)
    $64M deal for Glendale retail center bodes well for big-box
    $64M deal for Glendale retail center bodes well for big-box
    An illustration of the Freeway Business Center (Freeway Business Center)
    Newport Beach investor gets 709K sf of industrial
    Newport Beach investor gets 709K sf of industrial
    (Photo-illustration by Kevin Cifuentes)
    LA industrial developers turn to office conversions
    LA industrial developers turn to office conversions
    Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and Denny’s at 1522 Van Ness Avenue (Getty, iStock)
    Netflix buys Denny’s restaurant in Hollywood
    Netflix buys Denny’s restaurant in Hollywood
    Neil Shekhter and 21021 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park (Google Maps, Shekhter by Kevin Scanlon)
    Shekhter sells Canoga Park apartments
    Shekhter sells Canoga Park apartments
    Neil Shekhter, WS Communities CEO Scott Walter and 1550 Lincoln Boulevard
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    Inland Empire draws LA money for multifamily
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.