A sprawling Holmby Hills mansion owned by the late fashion designer Max Azria has seen a $10 million price cut.

It’s still one of the most expensive properties on the market, with a new listing price of $75 million. The price was reduced on Monday, according to listing sites. It was most recently listed at $85 million in July.

The property, located at 10250 W Sunset Boulevard, is a palatial, 30,000-square-foot estate that was built in 1939 and stretches across three acres. Now known as the Azria Estate and marketed as “the crown jewel of LA’s Platinum Triangle” — a nickname for the adjoining, very wealthy Westside neighborhoods of Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Holmby Hills — it has 17 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms, according to a listing, and grounds that include a separate, 6,000 square-foot building with a theater and “gold ceiling dome library.”

The house also has secret doorways and a gold-domed poker room, while the grounds include a tennis court, waterfalls, Japanese garden and Moroccan bathhouse.

The estate was designed by the architect Paul R. Williams, a pioneering Black architect whose clients included Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Bill “Bojangles” Robinson. Williams built the house for Charles Correll, the star of the wildly popular 1930s-era radio show “Amos ‘n’ Andy” — a white actor and comedian who, in a sign of the times, became rich by creating a comedy show based around Black caricatures.

Williams’s creation was intended as a “modernized Georgian Colonial,” according to a Williams website, and cost $70,000 to build — about $1.4 million in today’s dollars. It was hailed as an architectural hit, and helped establish the prominence of L.A.’s burgeoning luxury market; one magazine ad from the time also described the home as embodying “gracious dignity, charming perfection of line and nicety of detail.”

Correll and his wife lived in the property for over 25 years, then sold it to the legendary Hollywood actor and “I dream of Jeannie” creator Sidney Sheldon, who added an additional 10,000 square-feet and designed the home’s movie theater.

In 2005 Sheldon sold it to Max Azria, the founder of fashion house BCBG, and his wife Lubov Azria, a designer, for $14 million. In 2015, after spending $30 million on an overhaul, the couple listed the property for $85 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, then raised the ask to $88 million the following year. The property has been on and off the market since then.

Max Azria died in 2019.

Max’s brother Serge Azria, the founder of fashion brands including Joie and Equipment, recently sold a Malibu mansion for $177 million, setting a record for California’s priciest home sale.