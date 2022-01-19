HQ Creative Office has gotten a preliminary nod for a 30,000 square-foot office building in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles City Planning Commission approved the three-story project proposed for 711 N. Lillian Way, now a vacant lot just north of Melrose Avenue, according to Urbanize Los Angeles.

Plans by the Century City-based subsidiary of HQ Group call for 30,357 square feet of offices above underground parking for 80 vehicles.

The slate gray building, designed by ShubinDonaldson of Culver City, would be sheathed in concrete, glass and painted cement plaster. A three-level atrium would lead to a rooftop patio garden.

The Planning Commission endorsed the approval of a zone change and general plan amendment required for its construction, while requiring the developer to look into how to cut down on automobile parking.

A zone change is key to keeping the 2022-23 building schedule expected when HQ Creative Office filed for entitlements with the City of Los Angeles, Urbanize reported.

The developer of upscale creative office space has built other small-scale projects in Los Angeles, including the Mayumi, a Googie-style motel in Culver City converted to co-living apartments with short-term rentals.

In 2018, the 31-year-old firm paid $13.3 million for an ivy-covered building on Second Street in Santa Monica, which it renovated into upscale offices.

Under the lead of Australian entrepreneur Robert Herscu, HQ Creative Office leased a 33,200-square-foot office campus in the Hollywood Media District to adult web-streaming site Jasmin.com.

