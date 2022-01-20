The estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold a 3.2-acre hilltop compound in Beverly Hills for $45 million.

The property, at 9402 Beverly Crest Drive, is a Spanish-style hacienda that dates back to the 1920s. It has features such as a gym with a massage room, a swimming pool, a home theater, a tennis court and a 9,163 square foot recording studio. The main house in the complex spans 9,587 square feet and contains five bedrooms.

The home was listed in July with an asking price of $55.5 million. The deal for the property closed on January 12, according to Zillow. Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rappaport, the broker in charge of the Beverly Crest Drive listing, confirmed that the deal has closed but declined to identify the buyer.

“This was Paul Allen’s home in Los Angeles for two decades and he used it often. Paul loved the old Hollywood architecture, the views and the privacy,” Rappaport said.

Allen bought the estate for $10 million in 1997. It was previously owned by John Landis, the director of The Blues Brothers and Coming to America. After buying the home, Allen oversaw extensive renovations on the property. The alterations even involved razing some of the structures in the compound.

The estate was known as “The Castle” when it was home to movie star Rock Hudson. Hudson lived in the property between 1962 until his death in 1985. According to previous reports, Hudson rented the mansion but did not have the money to purchase the home. Universal Studios then bought the home and gave it to Hudson. In exchange, Hudson had to agree to renew his contract.

Allen died in 2018 at the age of 65. Aside from being credited as the co-founder of Microsoft along with Bill Gates, he was also known as the owner of professional sports teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks. Another Los Angeles property that he owned, a 120-acre Beverly Crest estate known as Enchanted Hill, sold earlier this month for $65 million.