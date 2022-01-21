Open Menu

Gelt touches down in Long Beach with apartment buy

Holland Partner Group, NASH sell year-old 271-unit complex amid push for “Space Beach”

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 21, 2022 11:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Keith and Steve Wasserman and Volta on Pine (Gelt, Walter Dunlop)

UPDATED: Jan. 21, 2022, 11:22 a.m.: Multifamily specialist Gelt has bought a recently built apartment complex in Downtown Long Beach for $156 million.

The firm bought the 271-unit complex at 635 Pine Avenue from Holland Partner Group and NASH — the U.S. division of Osaka-based homebuilder Sekisui House, according to Walker & Dunlop, which brokered the sale on behalf of the sellers.

The sale came out to around $575,645 per unit.

Gelt completed the deal through a 1031 tax-deferred exchange, after selling a 564-unit complex in Denver for $141 million, according to Gelt’s principal, Keith Wasserman.

“1031! No taxes paid!” Wasserman said in a message to The Real Deal. “Magic.”

Nuveen provided $91.3 million in financing in connection with Gelt’s purchase. Terms of the loan were not disclosed.

Holland Partner Group and NASH bought three parcels for the site in 2018, records show. The firms then obtained a $90 million loan from NASH’s financing division for construction.

The complex, dubbed Volta on Pine, includes a fitness center, pool, spa and rooftop terrace.

Rents at the property currently range from $2,410 for a studio to $5,175 for a three-bedroom unit, according to online listings for the property. The complex also includes two-bedroom townhomes, ranging from 1,280 to 1,300 square feet in size.

San Fernando Valley-based Gelt, run by Wasserman and Damian Langere, has been an active investor in multifamily properties across the U.S. over the past couple of years. In September, the firm bought a 312-unit complex in Anaheim for $146.5 million, which was around 40 percent more than what the property last traded for in 2018.

The firm also owns properties in Seattle, San Antonio, Portland and smaller cities.

Gelt’s latest purchase comes as Long Beach is repositioning itself as an aerospace hub with a moniker of “Space Beach” getting some mention as more space startups follow the likes of Relativity Space, RocketLab and Virgin Galactic and move their headquarters to the city.

This story has been updated to include a comment from Gelt’s Keith Wasserman. 




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA MultifamilyLong BeachMultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Long Beach, California (Getty)
    Long Beach explores tax-exempt bonds for “workforce housing”
    Long Beach explores tax-exempt bonds for “workforce housing”
    PGIM buys into Long Beach retail
    PGIM buys into Long Beach retail
    PGIM buys into Long Beach retail
    Affordable senior complex fetches $65.5M in Long Beach
    Affordable senior complex fetches $65.5M in Long Beach
    Affordable senior complex fetches $65.5M in Long Beach
    Standard Communities’ Chris Cruz and Monterey Station Apartments (Facebook via Cruz, Monterey Station Apartments)
    Standard-Faring goes to Pomona for “workforce housing”
    Standard-Faring goes to Pomona for “workforce housing”
    IRA Capital co-founders Amer Kasm and Mohannad Malas (IRA, Getty)
    IRA Capital has expansion plan in mind for LB apartment portfolio
    IRA Capital has expansion plan in mind for LB apartment portfolio
    Onni Group wants apartments in place of Long Beach strip mall
    Onni Group wants apartments in place of Long Beach strip mall
    Onni Group wants apartments in place of Long Beach strip mall
    CenterPoint Properties CEO Bob Chapman with 4061 Via Oro Avenue in Long Beach and 4250 East Greystone Drive in Ontario (Google Maps, GI Partners)
    CenterPoint gets three-building SoCal industrial portfolio
    CenterPoint gets three-building SoCal industrial portfolio
    Dubious distinction: Long Beach tops SF on unaffordable list
    Dubious distinction: Long Beach tops SF on unaffordable list
    Dubious distinction: Long Beach tops SF on unaffordable list
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.