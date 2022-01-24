Open Menu

Lendlease on the move in West Adams

Australian firm receives key environmental evaluation on $600M mixed-use project

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 24, 2022 12:08 PM
TRD Staff
Lendlease's Tony Lombardo and a rendering of 3401 South La Cienega Boulevard (Lendlease, Shop Architects and RELM)
Lendlease’s Tony Lombardo and a rendering of 3401 South La Cienega Boulevard (Lendlease, Shop Architects and RELM)

Australia-based Lendlease is moving ahead on its $600 million mixed-use project in West Adams with a new environmental report by Los Angeles planners.

The real estate and construction giant has been issued a sustainable communities environmental assessment by the Los Angeles Department of City Planning for its 461,000-square-foot project at 3401 South La Cienega Blvd., according to Urbanize L.A.

The proposed development, financed by Australian pension fund Aware Super, would remake a 3.5-acre storage facility next to Metro’s La Cienega/Jefferson Station.

Lendlease paid $92 million for the site with plans to build 260 residential units, 227,000 square feet of offices and 2,869 square feet of ground-floor shops and restaurants. An underground garage would accomodate 785 vehicles.

Construction would begin in early 2023 and be completed by 2025, according to the environmental report.

The Lendlease project, designed by ShoP Architects based in New York, would feature a 13-story residential tower and a six-story office building, with upper-level setbacks to create terrace decks. The office building would include mass timber in its design.

The buildings would share a 32,000 square-foot plaza, designed by Downtown-based RELM, that would open onto a bike path near the Metro Station.

The project would get a zoning variance to build a larger residential building in exchange for 22 affordable apartments for low-income households and seven units reserved as workforce housing.

Lendlease and Aware Super are partners on a number of major development projects across the country, including at 1 Java Street in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood.

West Adams is home to many large-scale new projects, including Carmel Partners’ 1,200-unit residential complex known as Cumulus, S.D. Abraham’s 254-unit residential project, and a 168-unit mixed-use complex by CIM Group.

[Urbanize LA] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
