Open Menu

Rexford takes a flyer on Inglewood industrial

Hackman Capital sold 161K sf site currently used as aviation school near LAX

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 24, 2022 10:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rexford co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer and 8911 Aviation Boulevard (Wexford Industrial, Google Maps)

Rexford Industrial Realty is taking a flyer with its latest industrial acquisition, spending $32 million for a four-building aviation and technology school in Inglewood for $32 million, The Real Deal has learned.

The Brentwood-based industrial landlord bought the complex from Hackman Capital Partners, records show.

The four buildings total around 93,800 square feet and are located on a 161,171-square-foot plot of land. The deal comes to about $198 per square foot for the property’s land–or nearly $8.7 million per acre.

The site, zoned for light manufacturing and industrial uses, currently serves as a campus for Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. It includes a three-story office building for classrooms, two hangars and another small building for classrooms.

Rexford has bought a number of older industrial complexes in recent months, with plans to renovate them into Class A buildings once leases expire. In December, the firm spent $95 million to purchase four properties across Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The firm has also bought older office buildings with industrial zoning with eventual plans to redevelop them. It’s unclear whether Rexford will keep some hangars and renovate the site once leases expire or demolish the buildings entirely. Rexford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Located at 8911 Aviation Boulevard, Rexford’s recent purchase is located less than two miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and the 405 Freeway, according to Hackman Capital’s website, making it ideal for last-mile distribution.

Rexford has a number of properties in the South Bay. In August, the firm paid $183 million for a five-building complex in Torrance, the majority of which is leased to defense contractor L3 Harris.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hackman Capitalindustrial real estateInglewoodinvestment salesRexford Industrial RealtySouth Bay

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Distress specialist buys Santa Barbara hotel
    Distress specialist buys Santa Barbara hotel
    Distress specialist buys Santa Barbara hotel
    Kevin Staley, managing partner, Staley Point Capital; Andrew Terris, managing director, real estate, Bain Capital; and view of 12065 Pike Street (Google Maps, Bain Capital, Staley Point)
    Staley Point, Bain spring for beer bash
    Staley Point, Bain spring for beer bash
    Rexford Industrial Realty co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer and property at 4240 West 190th Street (Wexford Industrial Realty, Newmark)
    Rexford’s latest in South Bay brings 307K sf
    Rexford’s latest in South Bay brings 307K sf
    A photo illustration of 5123 Rosemead Boulevard (Lee & Associates)
    Local investor picks up San Gabriel Valley apartment portfolio
    Local investor picks up San Gabriel Valley apartment portfolio
    11672 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood (Google Maps)
    Brentwood retail complex fetches $2,000 psf
    Brentwood retail complex fetches $2,000 psf
    The Mix at Harman Campus at 8500 Balboa Boulevard with Shubin Nadal Realty Investors' Bill Shubin and Lonnie Nadal (Shubin Nadal Realty Investors)
    44-acre business campus in San Fernando Valley for sale
    44-acre business campus in San Fernando Valley for sale
    An illustration of the Freeway Business Center (Freeway Business Center)
    Newport Beach investor gets 709K sf of industrial
    Newport Beach investor gets 709K sf of industrial
    (Photo-illustration by Kevin Cifuentes)
    LA industrial developers turn to office conversions
    LA industrial developers turn to office conversions
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.