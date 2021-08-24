Open Menu

Rexford pays $182M for Torrance industrial campus

575K sf complex adds to firm’s massive SoCal collection

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 24, 2021 11:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer with the property (Rexford, Newmark)
Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer with the property (Rexford, Newmark)

Rexford Industrial Realty has added to its massive portfolio in Southern California, picking up a 576,000-square-foot campus in South Bay.

Rexford paid $182 million for the five-building complex at 3100 Lomita Boulevard. and 3121 Skypark Drive in Torrance. The company announced the deal. Rexford paid an additional $20 million to dispose of an existing loan on the property.

Newmark’s Kevin Shannon represented the seller, LLCs linked to Kansas-based Maxus Properties and Greg Orman, managing director of private equity firm Denali Partners. Neither immediately responded to a request for comment.

Defense contractor L3Harris leases around 80 percent of the property, while Torrance Memorial Medical Center and other parking tenants occupy the remaining space. L3Harris invested $40 million into infrastructure improvements to the office campus in 2016, when it extended its lease.

Rexford said it is considering constructing a new complex at the site when the leases expire.

The company is one of the largest and most active industrial landlords in Southern California, owning almost 34 million square feet of space. Rexford is in contract to spend an additional $600 million in new investments, the firm said in a statement.

In June, it bought a 261,000-square-foot industrial park in the Arts District for $94 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA Industrial MarketRexford Industrial RealtySouth BayTorrance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hager Pacific picks up 145K sf industrial complex in South Bay
    Hager Pacific picks up 145K sf industrial complex in South Bay
    Hager Pacific picks up 145K sf industrial complex in South Bay
    Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel (Rexford)
    Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease
    Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease
    Rexford Industrial Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel and Lief Labs CEO Adel Villalobos with a rendering of the project (Rexford, Lief Labs)
    Dietary supplement maker expands warehouse space in Valencia
    Dietary supplement maker expands warehouse space in Valencia
    Stanley Point's Kevin Stanley and Bain Capital Real Estate's Andrew Terris with the property (Google Maps, Stanley, Bain)
    Staley Point and Bain buy Torrance industrial facility for $34.5M
    Staley Point and Bain buy Torrance industrial facility for $34.5M
    The Box Yard property and Rexford Industrial co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel (Box Yard LA. Rexford Industrial)
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    Rexford Industrial Co-CEO Howard Schwimmer and the property (Rexford, Zillow)
    Rexford Industrial co-CEO pays $17M for Brentwood home
    Rexford Industrial co-CEO pays $17M for Brentwood home
    Rexford Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel and Quixote CEO Mikel Elliott. (Google Maps, Rexford, Quixote)
    Rexford Industrial inks studio and equipment firm to big lease
    Rexford Industrial inks studio and equipment firm to big lease
    CEO and President of EverWest Rick Stone and Founding Partner of Frontal Trust Andrés Echeverría with an interior of Linq on Marine. (EverWest, Frontal Trust, Linq)
    Redondo Beach office that counts Uber as tenant trades for $24M
    Redondo Beach office that counts Uber as tenant trades for $24M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.