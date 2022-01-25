Open Menu

Givenchy scion tries on Malibu getaway

J.P. Morgan Private Bank exec pays $14.5 million for shingled estate

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 25, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Olivier de Givenchy and Zoë de Givenchy in front of 6763 Zumirez Drive in Malibu (Getty Images, Redfin)

Financial executive Olivier de Givenchy has plunked down $14.5 million for a two-story seaside getaway in Malibu.

The scion of the Givenchy fashion empire and his wife, Zoë, bought the seven-bedroom, six-bath house at 6763 Zumirez Dr., Dirt.com reported.

The 6,353 square-foot compound is clad in brown cedar shingles and white trim with a columned portico entry on a 1.5-acre property. Made to look old, it was custom built in 2001.

The closing price was $1 million off original $15.5 million ask, but far north of the $11 million tech entrepreneur and investor Asher Delug paid for the property in 2016.

(Source: TheMLS.com)

Antique walnut floors, wood-plank walls and clerestory windows enhance the interior, which features walls of glass to let in natural light.

A formal living room comes with a coffered ceiling and a fireplace flanked by display cases and French doors leading out to a patio.

The dining room has built-in china cabinets. A gourmet kitchen has top stainless appliances and stone countertops. A prep area connects to a breakfast nook.

An upstairs master bedroom has a soaring vaulted ceiling, sitting area and walk-in closet, plus a sky-lit bath with an oversized tub.

Outside, Wisteria-laden grounds surround a pool and spa, with a full -size tennis/basketball court and three-car garage topped by a guesthouse.

The deed to the house comes with card-coded Riviera 1 access to an exclusive beach just three houses down the street, according to the listing.

Matt Rapf of Pritchett-Rapf and Terre Steinbeck of Rodeo Realty served as the listing agents. Eric Haskell of The Agency represented the buyers.

Olivier de Givenchy serves as head of the U.S. West Region for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, overseeing offices in California, Washington, Arizona and Colorado. His wife Zoë produces a collection of linens, flatware and dinnerware, according to Dirt.

He is a nephew of French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, who founded House of Givenchy in 1952 and was reportedly worth $200 million upon his death in 2018.

The power couple live in Trousdale Estates, where they entertain such guests as Greece’s Princess Marie-Chantal and English singer Robbie Williams. They are only the latest to make deals along the sands of Malibu.

In January, Metro Networks billionaire David Saperstein cut $30 million off the listing price of his Malibu estate, which re-listed for $85 million.

Another Malibu estate built for Dutch artist Anthony B. Heinsbergen along Pacific Coast Highway came on the market for $65 million.

The last project from renowned architect Pierre Koenig is back on the market, a Modernist home with ocean views with an asking price just shy of $25 million.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsMalibuOlivier de GivenchyTrousdale EstatesZoë de Givenchy

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 9000 West 3rd Street inBeverly Grove (Rendering via Binyan Studios, Building via Buzz Buzz Home)
    Four Seasons penthouse seeks to smash record price for LA condo
    Four Seasons penthouse seeks to smash record price for LA condo
    27930 Pacific Coast Highway (Zillow,iStock)
    Metro Networks founder cuts $30M off Malibu getaway
    Metro Networks founder cuts $30M off Malibu getaway
    Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Sell Hidden Valley Home For $10M (Getty Images, Zillow)
    Ashton, Mila net $10M for Beverly Hills estate
    Ashton, Mila net $10M for Beverly Hills estate
    1013 N Beverly Dr (Rochelle Maize Realty, iStock)
    Billionaire Berggruen buys some elbow room in Beverly Hills
    Billionaire Berggruen buys some elbow room in Beverly Hills
    32300 Pacific Coast Highway with Anthony B. Heinsbergen (eXp, Calisphere)
    Artsy Malibu estate hangs $65M price tag
    Artsy Malibu estate hangs $65M price tag
    (Wikipedia/Midcenturyhome, Realtor.com)
    Starchitect Koenig’s final project hits market for $25M
    Starchitect Koenig’s final project hits market for $25M
    Former Google CEO Buys House Next To Holmby Hills Mansion (Realtor.com, Getty Images)
    Former Google CEO buys some elbow room in BHPO
    Former Google CEO buys some elbow room in BHPO
    Ukrainian tycoon finds buyer for Malibu mansion
    Ukrainian tycoon finds buyer for Malibu mansion
    Ukrainian tycoon finds buyer for Malibu mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.