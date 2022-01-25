Financial executive Olivier de Givenchy has plunked down $14.5 million for a two-story seaside getaway in Malibu.

The scion of the Givenchy fashion empire and his wife, Zoë, bought the seven-bedroom, six-bath house at 6763 Zumirez Dr., Dirt.com reported.

The 6,353 square-foot compound is clad in brown cedar shingles and white trim with a columned portico entry on a 1.5-acre property. Made to look old, it was custom built in 2001.

The closing price was $1 million off original $15.5 million ask, but far north of the $11 million tech entrepreneur and investor Asher Delug paid for the property in 2016.

Antique walnut floors, wood-plank walls and clerestory windows enhance the interior, which features walls of glass to let in natural light.

A formal living room comes with a coffered ceiling and a fireplace flanked by display cases and French doors leading out to a patio.

The dining room has built-in china cabinets. A gourmet kitchen has top stainless appliances and stone countertops. A prep area connects to a breakfast nook.

An upstairs master bedroom has a soaring vaulted ceiling, sitting area and walk-in closet, plus a sky-lit bath with an oversized tub.

Outside, Wisteria-laden grounds surround a pool and spa, with a full -size tennis/basketball court and three-car garage topped by a guesthouse.

The deed to the house comes with card-coded Riviera 1 access to an exclusive beach just three houses down the street, according to the listing.

Matt Rapf of Pritchett-Rapf and Terre Steinbeck of Rodeo Realty served as the listing agents. Eric Haskell of The Agency represented the buyers.

Olivier de Givenchy serves as head of the U.S. West Region for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, overseeing offices in California, Washington, Arizona and Colorado. His wife Zoë produces a collection of linens, flatware and dinnerware, according to Dirt.

He is a nephew of French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, who founded House of Givenchy in 1952 and was reportedly worth $200 million upon his death in 2018.

The power couple live in Trousdale Estates, where they entertain such guests as Greece’s Princess Marie-Chantal and English singer Robbie Williams. They are only the latest to make deals along the sands of Malibu.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew