Artsy Malibu estate hangs $65M price tag

Property built for last muralist Anthony Heinsbergen, access to “secluded cove”

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 17, 2022 12:11 PM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
32300 Pacific Coast Highway with Anthony B. Heinsbergen (eXp, Calisphere)
A Malibu estate has come on the market for a lofty $65 million.

The property, located at 32300 Pacific Coast Highway, was listed on Saturday, marking the first time it’s been on the market in well over a decade. It last traded hands in 2007, when an entity called Brigadoon Trust bought it from a Chicago-based LLC for $18.3 million, according to records. A subsequent document identified a woman named Amanda Ryan as the property owner.

The estate is set on nearly three ocean-front acres and includes a main house and a cottage. The main house was built in 1968, according to records, and renovated in 1984. Newspaper records indicate it was constructed for the artist Anthony B. Heinsbergen, a Dutch native and prominent muralist who intended part of the home as an expansive art gallery. A longtime L.A. resident, Heinsbergen died in 1981.

32300 Pacific Coast Highway (eXp)

The main house has six bedrooms, according to the sale listing, and features that include a custom bar, fireplace, garden-style tub and walk-in closets. The additional cottage has two bedrooms, according to the listing, the property totals over 10,000 square feet of living space. It also has a pool and spa and “dramatic flagstone patio,” and comes with access to “a private secluded cove.”

Dylan Rios, an agent with Rex Homes who has the listing, did not immediately respond to an interview request.

The $65 million ask represents a dramatic price increase for the estate, reflecting a pandemic-era trend in Malibu, which has proven a particularly hot market for luxury property. In October the billionaire investor and entrepreneur Marc Andreessen bought a mansion in the enclave for $177 million, California’s priciest-ever home purchase; other notable deals in the area have included a $57 million purchase by Kanye West, a $52 million deal for Eli Broad’s estate and a $49 million purchase by Vice Media cofounder Shane Smith.

