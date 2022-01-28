Open Menu

Weintraub in contract to sell Malibu assemblage

Developer previously listed chunk of the estate, now offers two-home package

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 28, 2022 02:30 PM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
27234 & 27242 Pacific Coast Hwy in Malibu (Zillow)

Developer Richard Weintraub is in contract to sell one of the largest beachfront properties in Escondido Beach, the Real Deal has learned.

The assemblage, with the addresses of 27234 and 27242 Pacific Coast Highway, includes two homes built on a 15,700-square-foot lot. It has 130 feet of beach frontage and is accessible via a private road.

The property went into contract on Thursday with a last asking price of $51.5 million, according to Zillow. Compass’ Chris Cortazzo, who represented both sides of the transaction, declined to identify the buyer.

(Zillow)

The larger property in the package, at 27234 Pacific Coast Highway, was previously listed separately with an asking price at nearly $40 million. The four-bedroom, six-bath mansion, designed by Chad Oppenheim and Burdge Architects, spans 7,160 square feet. All three levels of the property can be reached through a private elevator. The living area of the home takes up two full floors and has features such as a fireplace and a large seating area that opens to a private outdoor garden living room. The outdoor garden contains a 20-foot-long fireplace and a marble fountain.

The 27242 Pacific Coast Highway property, meanwhile, is a custom-built home designed by architect Tom Torres, according to a listing on Zillow. It has features such as an entry courtyard with a koi pond, a music room and a wine cellar.

The properties were also previously offered for rent at $350,000 per month. It was previously owned by Ed Fishman, a business partner of the late television host Dick Clark.

Richard Weintraub, the president and founder of Weintraub Real Estate Group, bought the assemblage for $23.9 million in 2013, according to Dirt. His company owns a portfolio of hospitality, retail and residential properties across Los Angeles. Some of his firm’s projects include retail center Malibu Lumber Yard and the Cambria Hotel in Calabasas.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    residential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Kilroy, chairman and CEO, Kilroy Realty (Getty Images, iStock)
    Kilroy reps SoCal on Bloomberg gender-equality index
    Kilroy reps SoCal on Bloomberg gender-equality index
    Original EBay president peddling pair of BH mansions
    Original EBay president peddling pair of BH mansions
    Original EBay president peddling pair of BH mansions
    Niami’s ex in contract on Bel Air mansion with $28M ask
    Niami’s ex in contract on Bel Air mansion with $28M ask
    Niami’s ex in contract on Bel Air mansion with $28M ask
    Michael Shabani of Crown Equity and 9240 Robin Drive (Getty Images, Opendoor)
    Michael Shabani tops bidding for Bird Streets mansion
    Michael Shabani tops bidding for Bird Streets mansion
    27930 Pacific Coast Highway (Zillow,iStock)
    Metro Networks founder cuts $30M off Malibu getaway
    Metro Networks founder cuts $30M off Malibu getaway
    A rendering of 10130-10136 Adella Avenue and Newport Ventures’ Dave Mossman and Kemp Bros. Construction's Greg Solaas (LinkedIn, Kemp Bros., CBRE)
    South Gate lot entitled for 78 resi units up for sale
    South Gate lot entitled for 78 resi units up for sale
    780 Tortuoso Way, Los Angeles (Hilton Hyland)
    Sliced, diced, repriced: $40M chop above Hotel Bel Air
    Sliced, diced, repriced: $40M chop above Hotel Bel Air
    10 Beverly Park (Redfin)
    Link to Putin associate on sale of Beverly Hills mansion
    Link to Putin associate on sale of Beverly Hills mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.