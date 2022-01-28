Daphna Ziman, the president of cable network Cinemoi and the ex-wife of Rexford Industrial Realty co-founder and chairman Richard Ziman, is in contract to sell a newly built Beverly Hills mansion.

The home, with the address of 9364 Beverly Crest Drive, is a 10,278-square-foot property that was completed last year. It went into contract on Jan. 25 with a last asking price of $34 million, according to Zillow.

The mansion, which offers “jetliner views from the city to the ocean,” took five years to build, the listing shows. Ziman paid $7.25 million for the home in 2016. After buying the property, she demolished a house on the site, according to a previous report from the Wall Street Journal. The home was put on the market fully-furnished. The furniture and the art in the property were not included in the asking price.

The five-bedroom, eight-bath home has features such as four kitchens, a roof deck that can fit 300 people, a game room, a gym and a screening room. It also has an elliptical staircase in the entryway and a 92-foot-long infinity pool.

It was first listed in March of last year. At the time, Ziman told WSJ that “a couple of movie stars” have expressed interest in buying the home. The identity of the buyer is currently unknown.

Ziman also owns the former Beverly Hills home of Harry Warner, one of the co-founders of Warner Brothers Studios. That property, at 1006 North Rexford Drive, was first listed for $40 million in 2016. It was taken off the market on January 16 with an asking price of $32.5 million.

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jade Mills and Hilton & Hyland’s Drew Fenton hold the listing. Both did not respond to a request for comment.