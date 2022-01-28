Open Menu

State grant for homeless project in Downtown Riverside

$10-million helps round out financing for $22M transitional housing campus in Inland Empire city

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 28, 2022 03:23 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Artist rendering of homeless residents in Downtown Riverside (TruEvolution)

The state has kicked in $10 million to help build a 49-bed housing project for homeless residents in Downtown Riverside.

The Riverside City Council voted to approve the California grant, which will allow construction of the $21.9 million transitional housing campus, the Press-Enterprise reported. Riverside is the most populous city in the Inland Empire.

TruEvolution, a nonprofit agency based in Riverside, expects to break ground on its Project Legacy project in late February and be finished sometime this year.

The grant will help pay for renovating five single-family homes and a commercial building on Brockton Avenue, Ninth Street and University Avenue, according to a city report. Some of the homes are early-century California bungalows, which will be restored.
TruEvolution founder and CEO Gabriel Maldonado said in a video that the project links six properties acquired for $4 million, and will serve as a multi-site community campus for mostly homeless residents.
Other recipients will include victims of domestic violence, those who suffer from mental health challenges or are living with HIV.
Project Legacy will feature an emergency shelter and transitional housing, primary and mental health clinics, a fitness center and a community garden in a campus setting “right in the heart of downtown Riverside,” Maldonado said.
Around 75 percent of the beds will be targeted toward those who identify as LGBTQ, he said. The program will serve 120 people a year.

[Press-Enterprise] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DowntownhomelessInland EmpireLGBTQRiversidetransitional housingTruEvolution

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    KB Investment Development's Darrell Butler and the site at the northeast corner of Alessandro Boulevard and Barton Street in Riverside (Google Maps)
    OC developer OK for two Inland Empire logistics warehouses
    OC developer OK for two Inland Empire logistics warehouses
    Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply
    Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply
    Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply
    U.S. Vets plans affordable apartments for veterans in San Bernardino at 1351 N. E Street (Google Maps)
    U.S. Vets plans affordable apartments in San Bernardino
    U.S. Vets plans affordable apartments in San Bernardino
    An illustration of the Freeway Business Center (Freeway Business Center)
    Newport Beach investor gets 709K sf of industrial
    Newport Beach investor gets 709K sf of industrial
    Map of 12521 Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga & Barbara Smith (Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Metals Company) (iStock, Commercial Metals Company, Google Maps)
    Ares buys site of shuttered steel mill in Inland Empire
    Ares buys site of shuttered steel mill in Inland Empire
    Rexford Industrial Realty co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel with 2391-2393 Bateman Avenue (Rexford Industrial Realty, Google Maps)
    Rexford rounds out 2021 with push toward $2B
    Rexford rounds out 2021 with push toward $2B
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    Rexford adds $95M worth of SoCal industrial
    The Perris warehouse and Duke Realty CEO James Connor (Duke Realty)
    1.2M sf spec warehouse totally booked in Inland Empire
    1.2M sf spec warehouse totally booked in Inland Empire
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.