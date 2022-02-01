Open Menu

New KKR industrial wing buys into LA, OC

Records show Strategic Lease Partners bought 5 sites for $46M

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 01, 2022 11:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Strategic Lease Partners partners Joseph Mastrocola and Andrés Dallal with 1566 East Washington Boulevard, 4250 North Baldwin Avenue, 9400 North Mason Avenue, 13109 Budlong Avenue, 619 North Main Street (Strategic Lease Partners, Google Maps)

Strategic Lease Partners, a newly formed industrial real estate investor backed by KKR, has picked up five manufacturing and distribution sites across Los Angeles and Orange Counties, The Real Deal has learned.

The firm bought five properties for $45.7 million from water marketer BlueTriton Brands, according to county deed records.

BlueTriton Brands, formerly Nestlé Water North America, will lease all of the properties back, lease documents show.

Barclays provided $600 million in financing in connection with the acquisitions, which were part of a larger portfolio deal.

In January, Strategic Lease Partners said it spent $780 million on acquisitions in the fourth quarter across six portfolio transactions. One of those portfolios comprised 20 properties across the U.S., with the majority leased to a “global beverage brand on a long-term basis.”

Strategic Lease Partners declined to comment. BlueTriton Brands did not respond to a request for comment.

Strategic Lease Partners got four properties in Los Angeles County: 1566 East Washington Boulevard, 4250 North Baldwin Avenue in El Monte, 9400 North Mason Avenue in Chatsworth and 13109 Budlong Avenue in Gardena.

The property on Washington Boulevard is currently a beverage processing plant across three acres zoned for limited industrial uses. All of the other properties are older distribution and manufacturing facilities under 10,000 square feet in size.

In Orange County, the firm spent $4.67 million on a 14,800-square-foot complex at 619 North Main Street in Orange.

Founded in August, Strategic Lease Partners focuses on sale-leaseback deals and purchasing triple-net leased properties, where the tenant agrees to pay all property expenses for the site.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial real estateKKRorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Reports Show OC Cities Are Crazy Expensive (iStock)
    OC’s largest cities among priciest rental markets in U.S.
    OC’s largest cities among priciest rental markets in U.S.
    ART: Mercury Air Cargo president John Peery and 8900 Bellanca Avenue (Mercury Air Cargo, Mohr Partners)
    Key logistics link leases 163K sf site near LAX
    Key logistics link leases 163K sf site near LAX
    Hines finds a Penney among $250M in SoCal buys
    Hines finds a Penney among $250M in SoCal buys
    Hines finds a Penney among $250M in SoCal buys
    SoCal Housing Market Has “Monster Quarter” (iStock)
    LA residential market sees “monster quarter”
    LA residential market sees “monster quarter”
    Jeff Bezos and Randy Kendrick and 3301 Medford Street (Getty, Xebec Realty, Google Maps)
    Amazon to open 202K sf warehouse in East LA
    Amazon to open 202K sf warehouse in East LA
    Marc DeLuca, chief executive officer and regional president, Eastern Region; Chuck J. Schreiber Jr., president and chairman (KBS)
    Schreiber gives up corner office at KBS
    Schreiber gives up corner office at KBS
    Rexford co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer and 8911 Aviation Boulevard (Wexford Industrial, Google Maps)
    Rexford takes a flyer on Inglewood industrial
    Rexford takes a flyer on Inglewood industrial
    Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply
    Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply
    Record SoCal homes prices on tight supply
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.