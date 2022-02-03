Open Menu

Bin Laden’s half-brother cuts price on Bel Air mansion

Teardown on 2.2 acres now priced at $26 million.

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 03, 2022 11:24 AM
By Christian Bautista
The Bel Air house (Zillow)

Ibrahim bin Laden, the half-brother of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, has cut the asking price for a Bel Air mansion that’s been left vacant for the past two decades.

The property, at 634 Stone Canyon Road, is now selling for $26 million – $2 million less than when it first hit the market in July of last year, according to Zillow. The estate, which sits on a 2.2-acre lot, is on sale for the first time in 40 years. According to the listing, the home is being sold at land value and has no architectural plans or permits.

The property contains a 7,106-square-foot Mediterranean villa that was built in 1931. The seven-bed, five-bath home offers “priceless privacy” according to the listing. The house has fallen into disrepair over the past few decades and is being marketed as a teardown.

Ibrahim bin Laden bought the property in 1983 when he was 20 years old, according to journalist Steve Coll’s book The Bin Ladens: An Arabian Family in the American Century.
A former student at University of Southern California, bin Laden paid $1.6 million for the home and lived there with his wife until their divorce in the early 1990s.

Ibrahim Bin Laden has not returned to the United States since the 9/11 attacks, reports show. Previously, he had split his time living in the US and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

If the home sells, it would add to the deal sheet for residential development sites in Bel Air over the past few months. In late December, Mehrdad Moshayedi, the co-founder of data storage company STEC, sold a vineyard once owned by the Mamas & Papas’ John Phillips and late billionaire A. Jerrold Perrenchio for $17.5 million, property records show. Domvs London and Junius Real Estate Partners are also nearing a deal for a parcel on Tortuoso Way, across from Hotel Bel Air.




