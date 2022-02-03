Open Menu

Forbidden City in Malibu?

Unbulit, six-acre vision of Imperial China hits market for $25

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 03, 2022 11:03 AM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
27535 Pacific Coast Highway (Redfin)

This might be a first: A property in Malibu with architectural plans modeled after Beijing’s Forbidden City has hit the market. The nearly six-acre property showed up on listing sites on Tuesday, with a price of $25 million.

“Once in a great while, a unique real estate opportunity presents itself — one that’s just too good to pass up,” the listing says.

“For your convenience,” it continues, “plans have already been filed with the City and Coastal Commission to replace the existing ranch-style home with an impressive compound of Asian-inspired … private garden. This unique building is styled after The Forbidden City in Beijing, guarding the glory of your family.”

The offering is for adjacent parcels located at 27523 and 27535 Pacific Coast Highway. The parcel that abuts the PCH is currently undeveloped; the other, which lies behind it, farther back from the road, currently has a house on it. That house, a 1,730 square-foot, three-bedroom, was built in 1958 and modified in 2011, according to records.

But it likely won’t stick around long, whether or not a potential buyer follows through with the current owner’s ambitious design plans. The two parcels together have already been approved for 18,240 square feet of development, according to the listing, which explicitly promotes the property as a development opportunity.

The Forbidden City, one of China’s most popular tourist attractions, is a 178-acre palace complex in central Beijing that was built in the early 15th-century by a Ming emperor and served for centuries as the exclusive home of dozens of successive Chinese emperors and their families and servants.

It’s unclear exactly whose dream it may be to live in a miniature version of the compound, but sketched renderings for the Malibu property show a plan that appears heavily influenced by the the design, with one main, rectangular compound enclosing a courtyard and four additional structures built in the same Chinese architectural style. The renderings also depict landscaping that features large waterfalls and lush gardens.

The listing also conjures a kind of architectural whiplash, with a mention of plans for a “contemporary European-style” estate that would include at least one six-bedroom residence with “pools, spas and guest houses.”

The property is currently owned by a family trust, according to records, that includes a woman named Shiyu Yan. In 2017 Yan bought the undeveloped parcel from an LLC for $1.65 million, according to records, and the parcel that includes the house for $3.35 million.

For a development property, the $25 million asking price ranks among the richest in Malibu: Other current land listings in the highly desirable area, according to a listing site, include a 19-acre site for $7 million, a one-acre site for $3.9 million, and a 25-acre site for $10 million.

Yubo “Sam” Mu of Pinnacle Real Estate & Partners Inc. in Irvine, listing agent for the property, did not immediately respond to an interview request.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Architecture and Designluxury real estateMalibu

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Kevin Durant and Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    SoCal house that built Brooklyn Nets? Manhattan Beach pad comes with NBA backstory
    SoCal house that built Brooklyn Nets? Manhattan Beach pad comes with NBA backstory
    Olivier de Givenchy and Zoë de Givenchy in front of 6763 Zumirez Drive in Malibu (Getty Images, Redfin)
    Givenchy scion tries on Malibu getaway
    Givenchy scion tries on Malibu getaway
    Michael Shabani of Crown Equity and 9240 Robin Drive (Getty Images, Opendoor)
    Michael Shabani tops bidding for Bird Streets mansion
    Michael Shabani tops bidding for Bird Streets mansion
    No joke: ‘Funny Girl’ estate hits market for $58M
    No joke: ‘Funny Girl’ estate hits market for $58M
    No joke: ‘Funny Girl’ estate hits market for $58M
    John Kocinski, a one-time Grand Prix motorcycle racer turned real estate developer, in front of 9240 Robin Drive (Getty Images, Redfin, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Flag is up on auction of Hollywood Hills mansion
    Flag is up on auction of Hollywood Hills mansion
    27930 Pacific Coast Highway (Zillow,iStock)
    Metro Networks founder cuts $30M off Malibu getaway
    Metro Networks founder cuts $30M off Malibu getaway
    Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards with home in Bel Air (The Agency, Getty)
    Mauricio Umansky sells Bel Air home for $6M
    Mauricio Umansky sells Bel Air home for $6M
    Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Sell Hidden Valley Home For $10M (Getty Images, Zillow)
    Ashton, Mila net $10M for Beverly Hills estate
    Ashton, Mila net $10M for Beverly Hills estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.