A plan to build a 40-story residential highrise in Downtown Los Angeles that looks like a giant redwood tree has been whittled down by nearly half.

The Sky Trees project at 1111 S. Hill St. in South Park has a new Sustainable Communities Environmental Assessment that reveals it will be some 30 stories less than planned, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The proposed development, designed by Sydney-based Koichi Takada Architects, is a joint venture between Australian developer Crown Group, Magnus Property Pte Ltd., and ASRI.

Once slated to soar 70 stories in two twin towers, new plans call for a 40-story building with 319 condominiums, plus 160 short-term rental units, and 3,429 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space.

Nearly 400 parking spaces would be provided on four above-ground garage floors and two basement levels.

While the 520-foot tall building was designed by Koichi Takada Architects, Irvine-based MVE + Partners is serving as architect of record and RIOS of Leimert Park as landscape architect.

Amenities will make for resort-style living, and the tower will have a series of sloping open-air decks on its upper levels packed with trees.

Takada said the design of the base of the tower — where vertical elements undulate to form a street canopy, appearing as if moved by a breeze — was inspired by the famous photograph of actress Marilyn Monroe standing over a subway grate that sent her dress flying upwards.

Crown Group and its partners have previously announced their intent to complete construction of the tower at the southwest corner of 11th and Hill Streets in 2025, which would require breaking ground this year.

But the Sky Trees project has yet to secure entitlements, including a requested Transfer of Floor Area rights and a conditional use permit to permit alcohol sales and the proposed short-term rentals, officially known as transient occupancy residential structures units, according to Urbanize L.A.

Other high-rise developments proposed for 11th Street include two towers planned by Mack Real Estate and a 70-story building proposed by Crescent Heights. A 60-story tower is also planned by the Onni Group a block north at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Hill Street.

City Century also has its $1 billion, three-tower Olympia project in its sights for South Park, as well as a much smaller 312-unit project on S. Grand Avenue.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew