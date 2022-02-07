Open Menu

$10.2M price cut on Drake’s one-time Beverly Hills rental

Mansion at 1108 Wallace Ridge in Trousdale Estates now listed for $55M.

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 07, 2022 08:30 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1108 Wallace Rdg, Beverly Hills (Zillow)

A partnership led by developer and Compass broker Michael Chen is now offering a $10.2 million discount on a Beverly Hills home once rented to rapper Drake.

The 18,169-square-foot home, located at 1108 Wallace Ridge in Trousdale Estates, now has an asking price of $54.85 million, according to Zillow. The seven-bed, 14-bath home, also known as Elementi, was first listed in April of last year after a six-year construction process.

The property, designed by architecture firm SAOTA, is the only home in Trousdale Estates with a permitted daylight basement, according to the listing. The mansion also has features such as a 20-foot water wall, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, a home theater, a wellness center and a gym. The home also has a courtyard with a 150-year-old Mediterranean olive tree that was shipped from Italy.

Aaron Kirman, one of the brokers handling the listing, said that the seller agreed to the reduction to hasten a sale.

“He’s not desperate to sell, but he does want to sell. He’s motivated to get it off the books,” Kirman said.

Drake rented the property sometime last year, previous reports show. Representatives for Drake told Dirt that he only stayed in the home “briefly.” He paid around $215,000 per month during his stay, according to the New York Post.

Chen bought the property for $15 million in 2014 through his firm Luxford Investment Group, property records show. After buying the site, Chen and his partner demolished the 6,300-square-foot home on the property, according to a previous report from CNBC.

TRD recently featured the home in our Deconstruct Podcast. In the episode, Kirman talked about his strategies for selling the property, then one of the priciest homes in the market in Los Angeles.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    residential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    3100 Mandeville Canyon Road with Dick Powell and June Allyson (Zillow, Getty)
    48-acre Brentwood estate finds a buyer
    48-acre Brentwood estate finds a buyer
    Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (LA County)
    LA County extends eviction moratorium through 2022
    LA County extends eviction moratorium through 2022
    Peter Bohlinger of Pacific Apartment Homes and 25935 Rolling Hills Road (LinkedIn)
    Family investor sells South Bay apartment complex
    Family investor sells South Bay apartment complex
    The Bel Air house (Zillow)
    Bin Laden’s half-brother cuts price on Bel Air mansion
    Bin Laden’s half-brother cuts price on Bel Air mansion
    Eastdil CEO Roy March (Zillow)
    Eastdil CEO Roy March finds buyer for Malibu home
    Eastdil CEO Roy March finds buyer for Malibu home
    NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke and CEO Jeff Shell with a rendering of the office project (NBCUniversal)
    Top 10 development projects in Los Angeles in 2021
    Top 10 development projects in Los Angeles in 2021
    27234 & 27242 Pacific Coast Hwy in Malibu (Zillow)
    Weintraub in contract to sell Malibu assemblage
    Weintraub in contract to sell Malibu assemblage
    John Kilroy, chairman and CEO, Kilroy Realty (Getty Images, iStock)
    Kilroy reps SoCal on Bloomberg gender-equality index
    Kilroy reps SoCal on Bloomberg gender-equality index
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.