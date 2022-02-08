Open Menu

10-building apartment complex seen for Gelson’s lot in Santa Monica

Balboa Retail Partners plans to replace shopping center with 521-units, 36K sf of commercial space

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 08, 2022 02:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Shopping center, with Gelson’s Market, at 2601-2645 Lincoln Blvd ( Lincoln Center Project)
Shopping center, with Gelson’s Market, at 2601-2645 Lincoln Blvd ( Lincoln Center Project)

Upscale grocery chain Gelson’s could lose its foothold in Santa Monica to visions of a 521-unit apartment complex on the site of its store there.
SanMon, an affiliate of Balboa Retail Partners of Brentwood, has filed plans to raze the market and other shops at Lincoln and Ocean boulevards for an 870,000 square-foot development, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The new Lincoln Center would include 10 five-story buildings containing 521 apartments, 36,000 square feet of commercial space and parking for 880 cars and 816 bicycles.

SanMon is teaming up with Brentwood-based Cypress Equity Investments for the 4.7-acre Lincoln Center Project at 2601-2645 Lincoln Blvd.

“The existing surface parking and outdated commercial buildings no longer meet retail needs, cater to driving and are not pedestrian friendly, its website says. “Redevelopment of the site provides an opportunity to meet community housing needs and our city’s sustainability goals.”

Santa Monica-based Koning Eizenberg is designing the Ocean Park neighborhood project, which would receive a density bonus allowing it to exceed zoning regulations in exchange for adding affordable apartments.

A mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units would include 53 affordable apartments for residents at the very low-income level – rented for $700 a month for a studio, $800 for a one-bedroom unit, and $900 for a two-bedroom unit.

SanMon, which bought the property in 2017, expects to break ground no earlier than 2024 .

Though plans call for a grocery store, it’s uncertain if it would be a Gelson’s. The Encino-based chain has 27 markets between Santa Barbara and San Diego, according to its website.

“The grocery store operator will be announced in the near future,” the Lincoln Center site says, in response to a question asking specifically about a future Gelson’s. “Ownership is currently in discussion with various potential grocery tenants that have expressed interest in the site.”

Last March, Mid-Wilshire-based developer CIM Group broke ground on a similar mixed-use housing project on Lincoln Boulevard.

Balboa Retail Partners, founded in 2011, has acquired more than 5.8 million square feet of retail assets across 21 states, with 81 properties valued at $1.2 billion, according to its website.

In November 2021, it filed plans to raze a 104,000-square-foot shopping center in Highland Park and replace it with a 381-unit apartment complex.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Balboa Retail PartnersCypress Equity InvestmentsGelson’s MarketKoning EizenbergMixed-UseOcean ParkSanMonSanta Monica

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of the Sky Trees project at 1111 S. Hill St., L.A. (Koichi Takada Architects, Doug and Wolf)
    DTLA ‘redwoods’ cut down to 40 stories
    DTLA ‘redwoods’ cut down to 40 stories
    Lumina Hollywood at 1522 North Gordon Street (Lumina Hollywood)
    Canadian REIT takes full ownership of controversial Hollywood tower
    Canadian REIT takes full ownership of controversial Hollywood tower
    Alexandria Real Estate Equities Joel Marcus (Google Maps)
    Pasadena-based REIT buys Raytheon campus outside Boston
    Pasadena-based REIT buys Raytheon campus outside Boston
    Renderings of the project at 217 N. San Fernando Rd (Tighe Architecture)
    81-unit apartment complex underway in Lincoln Heights
    81-unit apartment complex underway in Lincoln Heights
    A rendering of the planned complex at 10608-10614 W. Pico Blvd. in Cheviot Hills (Warren Techentin Architecture, Conroy Commercial, iStock)
    Developer eyes apartments in place of Pico Boulevard retail
    Developer eyes apartments in place of Pico Boulevard retail
    A photo illustration of the planned life sciences campus (Alexandria Real Estate)
    From strip mall to life sciences: Alexandria puts $125M toward biotech hub
    From strip mall to life sciences: Alexandria puts $125M toward biotech hub
    Neil Shekhter, WS Communities CEO Scott Walter and 1550 Lincoln Boulevard
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    Shekhter’s WSC gets $125M loan for LA resi developments
    2121 Cloverfield Boulevard in Santa Monica and Deka Immobilien's Driss Oualkadi (DFH Architects, Deka Immobilien)
    Deka Group bags Whole Foods site in Santa Monica for $54 million
    Deka Group bags Whole Foods site in Santa Monica for $54 million
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.