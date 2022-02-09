Buck Design buys into Little Tokyo

The Buck will soon stop in Little Tokyo.

Buck Design, a media company based in Lincoln Heights, paid $26.5 million for an 80,000 square-foot building at 120 S. San Pedro St., Bisnow reported.

The seller was Brickstar Capital of Beverly Hills.

The company will move into the five-story building after tenant renovations on the building are complete, according to CBRE, which represented Brickstar.

Buck Design was represented by Lee & Associates, based in Calabasas. The firm, which does business as BUCK, was founded in 2004 as a motion graphics and animation company. It now has offices in New York, Sydney and Amsterdam. It’s not clear whether it’s moving its headquarters from Lincoln Heights to Little Tokyo.

Brickstar, a private investment company with properties on the West Coast, bought the building five years ago for $15 million from Union Bank, records show.

It then renovated the building to convert it into creative office space for media, tech and design companies. It added patios, a gym and a redesigned lobby.

Brickstar still owns the building directly across the street from the new BUCK building, which includes a Chase Bank branch on its ground floor, according to its website.

The Metro Regional Connector light-rail project is expected to open this year, with a branch line into Little Tokyo at 1st Street and Central Avenue.

[Bisnow] – Dana Bartholomew