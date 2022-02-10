Open Menu

Developer plans 41-unit complex in Echo Park

Project located on industrial edge of trendy territory near Silver Lake Reservoir

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 10, 2022 08:30 AM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Los Angeles City Planning, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

A developer has filed an application to build a 41-unit apartment complex in an industrial corner of Echo Park.

The project applicant is Demetri Samaha, a principal at A.J. Khair Construction and Development, a firm based in West Hollywood. A.J. Khair has developed numerous commercial and residential projects throughout L.A., including a 35-unit mixed-use building in Hollywood, a 49-unit complex in Reseda and the five-star La Peer Hotel, in West Hollywood, which opened in 2018. The firm’s current projects include The Harper, a Sunset Boulevard property that is expected to include a hotel, residences and retail.

The Echo Park project site includes four addresses at the corner of West Effie Street and North Allesandro Street, just west of Glendale Boulevard near where the Echo Park district meets Silver Lake. It’s a corner that’s within a trendy residential neighborhood — the site is located about a mile south of the Silver Lake Reservoir — but has until recently has remained relatively industrial: Businesses in the area have for years ranged from the likes of U-Haul rental facility to a plumbing company and motorcycle shop. The proposed apartment project calls for the demolition of an existing residential building and a one-story manufacturing facility.

The development would cover nearly 44,000 square-feet, according to the application; renderings submitted to the city show a five-story, modern-looking building with a mostly white and gray exterior and steel-gray balconies. The project is also seeking Tier 1 incentives under the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program, which allows for certain building exemptions for projects near public transportation that include affordable units. Plans for the complex include four affordable units.

The application appeared in the City Planning Department’s system last week, although Samaha appears to have completed the paperwork in September. He bought the roughly half-acre site in August for $3.6 million, or about $170 per square foot, the website Traded reported.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Echo ParkMultifamily Real EstateSilver Lake

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Westwood developer plans apartments in South LA
    Westwood developer plans apartments in South LA
    Westwood developer plans apartments in South LA
    Clockwise from top left: The Altana complex, the Residences at Westgate, Kings Villages, Union South Bay complex and the Next on Lex complex
    “Workforce housing” projects dominate LA County’s biggest apartment sales in 2021
    “Workforce housing” projects dominate LA County’s biggest apartment sales in 2021
    (Los Angeles City Planning)
    Proposed Koreatown infill could see 45-unit apartment complex
    Proposed Koreatown infill could see 45-unit apartment complex
    Renderings of the project (Los Angeles City Planning)
    27-unit apartment complex eyed on single-family lot in Los Feliz
    27-unit apartment complex eyed on single-family lot in Los Feliz
    Frost/Chaddock’s Silver Lake apartment project clears planning commission
    Frost/Chaddock’s Silver Lake apartment project clears planning commission
    Frost/Chaddock’s Silver Lake apartment project clears planning commission
    7577 Foothill Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Former Denny’s site in Tujunga eyed for 46-unit apartment complex
    Former Denny’s site in Tujunga eyed for 46-unit apartment complex
    Multi-family flipper to pay $2.75M to settle unlawful evictions suit
    Multi-family flipper to pay $2.75M to settle unlawful evictions suit
    Multi-family flipper to pay $2.75M to settle unlawful evictions suit
    53-story residential tower planned for The Bloc in DTLA
    53-story residential tower planned for The Bloc in DTLA
    53-story residential tower planned for The Bloc in DTLA
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.