Spelling manor hits market at $165M

The 56,000 square-foot Spelling Manor, among the largest mansions in Los Angeles, is once again up for sale.

The 14-bedroom, 21.5 bath estate on 4.7 acres at 594 S. Mapleton Dr. in Holmby Hills is listed at $165 million, Dirt.com reports.

The megamansion – 123 rooms overall – last sold in 2019 for a then-record $120 million to a buyer from Saudi Arabia, who bought it sight unseen and has remained unidentified. It had originally listed at $200 million.

The two-story, French Chateau-style mansion was built in 1990 by the late TV producer Aaron Spelling and his socialite wife Candy Spelling. It later was owned by British Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone, who got it in 2011 for $85 million.

Ecclestone spent a reported $20 million on renovations and contemporary upgrades, including an interior of black and white marble.

The sprawling manor required a full-time staff of 35 to 50 gardeners, security personnel, butlers and house managers, according to live-in boyfriend Sam Palmer, who was inspired to launch his own home-staffing company to manage local estates.

The property, listed as “The Manor” by Drew Fenton and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland of Beverly Hills, is billed as. “one of the finest estates in the World.”

Built of white limestone on the edge of the Los Angeles Country Club, it features rolling lawns, fountains, koi ponds, a swimming pool and spa, tennis court, citrus trees and rose gardens. Plus two motor courts and enough covered parking for dozens of cars.

Inside features include a bowling alley, screening room, beauty salon, library and numerous sitting rooms interspersed with gift wrapping rooms, flower-cutting rooms, a mansion-sized attic and more.

The upstairs master suite alone covers 5,000 square feet, according to Dirt.

At the time of its $119.75 million sale in 2019, the Spelling Manor deal marked the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles County. That record has been eclipsed several times.

The honor of the most expensive house now goes to Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife Laura Arrillaga, who paid $177 million in October for a 13-building compound on seven acres above Paradise Cove in Malibu.

That broke a $165 million record set by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who bought a Beverly Hills estate in 2020 previously owned by the music mogul David Geffen. The nine-acre estate was designed in the 1930s for Jack Warner, the former president of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew