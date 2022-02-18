Open Menu

GPI Companies gets $150M loan on Beverly Hills condo project

Deutsche Bank provides latest funding for Santa Monica Boulevard development

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 18, 2022 09:51 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
GPI Companies’ Cliff Goldstein and Drew Planting; and Nahla Capital’s Genghis Hadi (GPI Companies, Common Ground, Google Maps)

GPI Companies and its private equity partner have scored a $150 million loan on a planned luxury condo project in Beverly Hills, The Real Deal has learned.

The Los Angeles-based firm got a loan on 9908 Santa Monica Boulevard — a 17-unit, four-story planned condo and commercial project, according to loan documents filed with Los Angeles County.

Deutsche Bank provided the variable rate financing to GPI and New York’s Nahla Capital, its private equity partner on the project. Neither GPI Companies nor Nahla Capital responded to a request for comment.

GPI bought five sites for the property for $35 million in 2014, records show. The site formerly housed the Friars Club — a private business club that was demolished in 2011.

The developer then got a $23.2 million loan from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance.

GPI has proposed to build a mix of two- to five-bedroom units, ranging from 3,000 square feet to almost 7,000 square feet in size, according to the most recent plans filed with the city of Beverly Hills in September. The development will also include 12,650 square feet of commercial space and a three-level underground parking garage.

As part of an agreement with the city of Beverly Hills, the developers will pay $5 million to the city as a “public benefit contribution— $1 million was paid in 2020 when the agreement was signed and the rest will be paid in portions.

GPI Companies applied for permits for the project in October and has not yet received a building permit to start construction.

Loan documents from Deutsche Bank did not disclose whether the loan would be used for construction purposes.

In 2019, a Beverly Hills planning commission member, Andy Licht, said the development is located in “a sleepy part of town [that] needs some pizzazz.”
“There aren’t many options in Beverly Hills other than beautiful homes,” he said in a council meeting at the time. “This would be a great option.”

Beverly Hills is set to get a number of luxury condo projects in the near future. At 9200 Wilshire Boulevard, developer Michael Shvo is planning a Mandarin Oriental Residences with 54 units, where first residents are expected to move in in the second quarter. Prices for condos at that property are expected to start at $3.6 million. 

In June, the Beverly Hills City Council approved a $2 billion development proposed by Beny Alagem, which will see 300 more condos and a hotel rise on Wilshire Boulevard.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillscondosGPI Companiesluxury real estateRE finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Nicolas Berggruen with 1015 N. Beverly Dr (Zillow, Facebook)
    Berggruen adds elbow room with latest Beverly Hills buy
    Berggruen adds elbow room with latest Beverly Hills buy
    Blackstone Group's Jonathan Gray, Hudson Pacific Properties's Victor J. Coleman and Sunset Studio Glenoaks (Blackstone Group, Hudson Pacific Properties, LinkedIn, iStock)
    Hudson Pacific scores construction loan for studio
    Hudson Pacific scores construction loan for studio
    Fortress Investment Group's Peter Briger and Wesley Edens (Long Arc Capital, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    305 Trousdale Place in Beverly Hills (Estately)
    $9 million per floor for Trousdale Estates manse
    $9 million per floor for Trousdale Estates manse
    (Google Maps)
    LA tops in nation on ultra-luxury deals, dollars: report
    LA tops in nation on ultra-luxury deals, dollars: report
    Ryan Seacrest with 1192 Cabrillo Dr, Beverly Hills. (Getty, Zillow)
    Ryan Seacrest cuts another $5M on Beverly Hills estate
    Ryan Seacrest cuts another $5M on Beverly Hills estate
    10771 Bellagio Rd. wh Paul Williams (Zillow and Los Angeles Public Library)
    Paul Williams-designed Bel-Air estate hits market
    Paul Williams-designed Bel-Air estate hits market
    76 Beverly Park Lane, Beverly Hills (Hilton & Hyland)
    Saudi royals settle dispute over twin-mansion Beverly Hills estate
    Saudi royals settle dispute over twin-mansion Beverly Hills estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.