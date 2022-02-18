Open Menu

Hudson Pacific scores construction loan for studio

RBC Capital Markets backs project in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 18, 2022 08:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone Group’s Jonathan Gray, Hudson Pacific Properties’s Victor J. Coleman and Sunset Studio Glenoaks (Blackstone Group, Hudson Pacific Properties, LinkedIn, iStock)

Hudson Pacific Properties and Blackstone have scored a $94 million construction loan to build a portion of their planned studio development in the San Fernando Valley.

RBC Capital Markets provided the loan in December to a limited liability company linked to Hudson Pacific, records show. Hudson Pacific announced the deal in a quarterly earnings release on Wednesday, but did not disclose the lender.

In July, Hudson Pacific and Blackstone announced the duo were planning to build a $190 million studio complex across 10 acres on Peoria Street in Sun Valley named Sunset Glenoaks.

Sunset Glenoaks will be Hudson Pacific and Blackstone’s fourth studio development together — the firms already own Sunset Gower, Sunset Bronson and Sunset Las Palmas in Hollywood — giving it 42 soundstages altogether.

RBC is one of many institutional lenders cashing in on studio development. In August of last year, just after the firms announced Sunset Glenoaks, the companies scored $1.1 billion in refinancing for the entire studio portfolio from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Societe Generale.

On an earnings call Thursday, Hudson Pacific said construction has already started on Sunset Glenoaks, with opening slated for 2024.

The Los Angeles-based commercial landlord reported $240.5 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of last year, a slight increase compared to the previous quarter.

The firm did swing back to profitability, with $8.1 million in net income in the fourth quarter, compared with a $9.3 million net loss in the third quarter. The year-ago loss was mostly attributed to a jump in operating expenses and costs associated with several major acquisitions.

Outside of the studio world, the firm is still heavily focused on office properties. In the fourth quarter, Hudson Pacific finished its 584,000-square-foot One Westside project — a former mall that was redeveloped into office space and is leased to Google.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BlackstoneDevelopmentHudson Pacific PartnersRE financeSan Fernando ValleySoundstages

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fortress Investment Group's Peter Briger and Wesley Edens (Long Arc Capital, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    UCLA Anderson forecast director Jerry Nickelsburg and senior economist Leo Feler (UCLA Anderson, Allen Matkins)
    Office demise ‘greatly exaggerated’: UCLA Anderson
    Office demise ‘greatly exaggerated’: UCLA Anderson
    Randy Kendrick, chief executive officer, Xebec Realty in front of a rendering of the planned property at 13404 Yorba Avenue (Xebec Realty)
    Xebec Realty plans 315K sf industrial building in Chino
    Xebec Realty plans 315K sf industrial building in Chino
    12850 Crenshaw Boulevard with Stockbridge Capital’s Terry Francher and Sol Raso and Cityview's Sean Burton (Kilograph, Stockbridge, Cityview)
    Counter-intuitive South Bay play: Warehouse-to-residential in Gardena
    Counter-intuitive South Bay play: Warehouse-to-residential in Gardena
    Blackstone Group's Stephen Schwarzman and the La Quinta Resort & Club at 49-499 Eisenhower Drive in La Quinta (Getty, Mapquest)
    Blackstone sells century-old La Quinta resort to British firm
    Blackstone sells century-old La Quinta resort to British firm
    CGI+'s Gidi Cohen and the Mariposa at 3rd Street and Mariposa Avenue (Facebook, Mariposa on 3rd)
    Milk, honey and the City of Angels
    Milk, honey and the City of Angels
    1133 South Hope Street (Shangri-LA Construction, iStock/Photo-Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    DTLA apartment complex gets $90M refi
    DTLA apartment complex gets $90M refi
    NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke and CEO Jeff Shell with a rendering of the office project (NBCUniversal)
    Top 10 development projects in Los Angeles in 2021
    Top 10 development projects in Los Angeles in 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.