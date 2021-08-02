Open Menu

HPP and Blackstone plan $190M production studio complex

10-acre Sunset Glenoaks would be 2nd major development project since JV formed

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 02, 2021 09:23 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone Group President Johnathan Gray and Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor J. Coleman with the proect (Blackstone, HPP)
Blackstone Group President Jonathan Gray and Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor J. Coleman with the proect (Blackstone, HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties and Blackstone Group are planing a nearly $200 million production studio complex in Sun Valley, which would be the second such development in their joint venture.

The 240,000-square-foot Sunset Glenoaks Studios is slated to include seven soundstages, offices, and other support space on 10 acres at 11070 W. Peoria Street, according to Commercial Observer. The firms also announced the planned development in a news release.

HPP and Blackstone expect to invest $170 million to $190 million to develop the complex, eyeing a completion by the third quarter of 2023.

The complex is the second large project the two firms have undertaken since HPP sold a 49 percent stake in its studio portfolio to Blackstone last year.

The “Sunset Studios” branding follows the branding of three other large production facilities they own — Sunset Gower Studios, Sunset Bronson Studios, and Sunset Las Palmas. HPP and Blackstone secured approval last November for their 500,000-square-foot expansion of Sunset Gower in Hollywood.

HPP owns roughly 20 percent of all leasable soundstage space in Los Angeles County, making it one of the largest studio investors in L.A. along with Hackman Capital Partners.

If Sunset Glenoaks is completed, the JV’s Sunset Studios brand would total 42 soundstages and 3.5 million square feet of space, according to the report.

But HPP and Blackstone could have more competition in a few years. Bardas Investment Group in May announced plans to build a 350,000-square-foot soundstage-and-office complex in Hollywood.

Two big projects recently surfaced in Downtown L.A. — Atlas Capital Group wants to convert a former Los Angeles Times printing plant into a 17-stage campus, while East End Capital is planning a 237,000-square-foot complex closer to the Arts District.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstone GroupFilm ProductionHudson Pacific PropertiesSan Fernando Valley

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Plans of the project as submitted to the City of Los Angeles and Eddie Lorin of Alliant Strategic (AC Martin / City of Los Angeles, Alliant)
    Alliant Strategic plans 332-unit project in Van Nuys
    Alliant Strategic plans 332-unit project in Van Nuys
    Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani with The Maxwell (Hudson, WeWork)
    WeWork drops space at Hudson Pacific’s Arts District building
    WeWork drops space at Hudson Pacific’s Arts District building
    Aerial Shot of a Suburban Street in San Fernando Valley (Getty)
    San Fernando Valley home prices top another record in May
    San Fernando Valley home prices top another record in May
    A rendering of the project with East End Capital managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz. (Relativity Architects, East End Capital)
    East End Capital to convert cold storage into movie studio
    East End Capital to convert cold storage into movie studio
    An aerial view of the site (Google Maps, iStock)
    Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
    Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
    A rendering of the project and an aerial view of the development site (WPH Holdings, Google Maps)
    WPH Holdings plans another affordable complex in Sun Valley
    WPH Holdings plans another affordable complex in Sun Valley
    Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman (Getty, iStock)
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    Blackstone buys San Diego apartment complexes in $1B deal
    Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman with 3400 Hillview and 3176 Porter (Getty, HPP)
    Hudson Pacific posts profit after 2 straight quarters of losses
    Hudson Pacific posts profit after 2 straight quarters of losses
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.