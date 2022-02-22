DJ Calvin Harris lists Benedict Canyon estate

Calvin Harris, the world’s highest paid DJ, is selling his Benedict Canyon estate for $25 million.

The Scottish-born DJ, record producer and singer has listed the five-building property at 9779 Oak Pass Rd. in Beverly Crest, Dirt.com reported.

He bought the 2.7-acre compound containing 10 bedrooms and 12 baths in 2014 for $15 million.

Listing agents Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman called the hilltop estate “nothing short of a masterpiece.”

The private Benedict Canyon estate includes five white clapboard buildings with verandas that Dirt.com described as East Coast Traditional-meets-Southern Colonial architecture. They include a four-bedroom main house, a two-story guesthouse used as two recording studios, a security office guest unit, a five-car garage with an upstairs movie theater, and a stand-alone fitness building.

The main house features large rooms, coffered ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors, a stone staircase and floor-to ceiling windows. A gourmet kitchen has two oversize islands and top appliances.

A master suite has vaulted beamed ceilings, a fireplace, dual baths and walk-in closets, with doors that open up to the backyard described as an “entertainer’s dream.”

Outside, an outdoor swimming pool, is shaded by a grove of lovely eucalyptus aside a custom pergola and BBQ center, a sports court and an outdoor lounge centered around a firepit.

Harris, born Adam Richard Wiles, lost more than $500,000 on the sale of his former Brentwood mansion, and he barely broke even on two different Hollywood Hills estates, one perched near the coveted Bird Streets area and another that was recently sold to fellow musician Charli XCX, according to Dirt.com.

The musician, worth an estimated $300 million, still owns a $13.8 million vacant lot in the hills of Bel-Air.

The Scottish millionaire is trading L.A. glitz for a 138-acre farm on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza, off the coast of Spain. His new estate, purported to be the largest organic farm on the isle, produces eggs, wine and vegetables for farm-to-table meals.

