Open Menu

DJ Calvin Harris lists Benedict Canyon estate

Scottish-born musician plans to trade LA glitz for Mediterranean island

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 22, 2022 01:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Calvin Harris and 9779 Oak Pass Road (Getty, Zillow)
Calvin Harris and 9779 Oak Pass Road (Getty, Zillow)

Calvin Harris, the world’s highest paid DJ, is selling his Benedict Canyon estate for $25 million.

The Scottish-born DJ, record producer and singer has listed the five-building property at 9779 Oak Pass Rd. in Beverly Crest, Dirt.com reported.

He bought the 2.7-acre compound containing 10 bedrooms and 12 baths in 2014 for $15 million.

Listing agents Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman called the hilltop estate “nothing short of a masterpiece.”

9779 Oak Pass Road (Zillow)
9779 Oak Pass Road (Zillow)

The private Benedict Canyon estate includes five white clapboard buildings with verandas that Dirt.com described as East Coast Traditional-meets-Southern Colonial architecture. They include a four-bedroom main house, a two-story guesthouse used as two recording studios, a security office guest unit, a five-car garage with an upstairs movie theater, and a stand-alone fitness building.

The main house features large rooms, coffered ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors, a stone staircase and floor-to ceiling windows. A gourmet kitchen has two oversize islands and top appliances.

A master suite has vaulted beamed ceilings, a fireplace, dual baths and walk-in closets, with doors that open up to the backyard described as an “entertainer’s dream.”

9779 Oak Pass Road (Zillow)
9779 Oak Pass Road (Zillow)

Outside, an outdoor swimming pool, is shaded by a grove of lovely eucalyptus aside a custom pergola and BBQ center, a sports court and an outdoor lounge centered around a firepit.

Harris, born Adam Richard Wiles, lost more than $500,000 on the sale of his former Brentwood mansion, and he barely broke even on two different Hollywood Hills estates, one perched near the coveted Bird Streets area and another that was recently sold to fellow musician Charli XCX, according to Dirt.com.

The musician, worth an estimated $300 million, still owns a $13.8 million vacant lot in the hills of Bel-Air.

The Scottish millionaire is trading L.A. glitz for a 138-acre farm on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza, off the coast of Spain. His new estate, purported to be the largest organic farm on the isle, produces eggs, wine and vegetables for farm-to-table meals.

[Dirt] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Benedict Canyonbeverly crestCelebrity Real EstateDouglas Elliman

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Weeknd & 1200 S Club View Dr #21 (Zillow, Getty Images)
    The Weeknd effect: $36M ask on Beverly West condo
    The Weeknd effect: $36M ask on Beverly West condo
    Matt Altman with 17335 Tramonto Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty, The Altman Brothers)
    Buyers allege Matt Altman lied to pump up $6M home
    Buyers allege Matt Altman lied to pump up $6M home
    Ryan Seacrest with 1192 Cabrillo Dr, Beverly Hills. (Getty, Zillow)
    Ryan Seacrest cuts another $5M on Beverly Hills estate
    Ryan Seacrest cuts another $5M on Beverly Hills estate
    David Spade with 1120 Wallace Ridge (Zillow, Getty Images)
    No joke: David Spade sells Beverly Hills mansion
    No joke: David Spade sells Beverly Hills mansion
    Bruce Willis, celebrity actor, in front of the 31-acre property at 13511 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills (Getty Images, Kealy Construction)
    31-acre property tied to Bruce Willis changes hands
    31-acre property tied to Bruce Willis changes hands
    Kat Von D, tattoo artist, television personality, model and musician, in front of 357 Lorraine Boulevard (Mariano Vivanco, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, Zillow)
    Kat Von D lists “Cheaper by the Dozen” mansion for $15M
    Kat Von D lists “Cheaper by the Dozen” mansion for $15M
    Russian-born businessman wants $87M above Benedict Canyon
    Russian-born businessman wants $87M above Benedict Canyon
    Russian-born businessman wants $87M above Benedict Canyon
    From left: Kevin Durant and Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    SoCal house that built Brooklyn Nets? Manhattan Beach pad comes with NBA backstory
    SoCal house that built Brooklyn Nets? Manhattan Beach pad comes with NBA backstory
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.