Open Menu

Fashion Island Hotel to become Pendry Newport Beach

Irvine Company property in contract with Montage International to reopen in 2023

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 22, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Michael Fuerstman and Alan Fuerstman along with a rendering of the Pendry Newport Beach (Pendry Newport Beach/Montage International, iStock)

The shuttered Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Center will reopen next year as the Pendry Newport Beach.

Orange County-based Eagle Four Partners and Montage International have inked a deal with the Irvine Company, owner of the Newport Beach property at 690 Newport Center Dr., to rebrand the 20-story, oceanfront hotel, the Orange County Business Journal reported.

The 295-room hotel, with 22,000 square feet of meeting space, is expected to get a renovation before reopening in the summer of 2023.

Newport Beach-based Eagle Four Partners – a private equity firm whose hotel and resort portfolio includes the Balboa Bay Resort & Club, Newport Beach Country Club and the Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach – has struck a deal on the Fashion Island Hotel for an undisclosed sum.

Irvine Company, also based in Newport Beach and owner of much of Newport Center, said last year that it would “retain ownership of the land and enter into a long-term lease” with a premier operator as part of the transaction, the newspaper reported.

The Irvine Company closed the Fashion Island Hotel, in addition to its Hotel Irvine near John Wayne Airport, in spring 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Irvine-based Montage International, a luxury hotel and management company founded 20 years ago by Alan Fuerstman, will remake the Newport Center hotel under its Pendry Hotels & Resorts brand. Pendry, launched in 2017, has nine locations across the U.S., including hotels in West Hollywood, San Diego and New York.

Pendry aims to turn its newest hotel in Newport Beach into a prime destination for dinner and drinks – as well as a “staycation” spot for the local community – on top of the business and tourism trade of Newport Center. An interior redesign will be done by Studio Munge, with architecture by WATG and landscaping by Burton Studio.

“It’s a great piece of architecture with enough scale and mass to make something dramatic. Our job as hoteliers is to shape what the next vision for this next property will be,” said Pendry co-founder Michael Fuerstman, Alan’s son.

The Fashion Island Hotel was built by the Irvine Co. in 1986. It was run by Four Seasons until the Irvine Co. took over management in 2005 and renamed it Island Hotel Newport Beach. Four years ago, it was rebranded under the Fashion Island name.

Montage International, which manages seven properties under the Montage name, last year sold its 130-room Montage Healdsburg to Irvine-based Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. for $265 million, among the priciest hotel deals in the state on a per-room basis.

Eagle Four Partners is now turning the former Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa into a new Marriott-branded hotel called Vea Newport Beach. In 2020, Eagle Four and another investor bought the 400-room hotel for $216 million, the largest hotel deal in the state that year.

[OCBJ] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Eagle Four PartnersFashion Island HotelIrvine Co.Montage Internationalnew leaseNewport Center

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Complex to be built at 1600 W. Lincoln Avenue, Anaheim (MBK Rental Living)
    MBK plans upscale apartments in Anaheim
    MBK plans upscale apartments in Anaheim
    Homeless program costs $600k per unit: LA Controller
    Homeless program costs $600k per unit: LA Controller
    Homeless program costs $600k per unit: LA Controller
    (iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    LA County eyes acquisitions of 18 hotels, apartments for homeless
    LA County eyes acquisitions of 18 hotels, apartments for homeless
    Congressional contingent asks about Relevant’s EB-5
    Congressional contingent asks about Relevant’s EB-5
    Congressional contingent asks about Relevant’s EB-5
    The Weeknd & 1200 S Club View Dr #21 (Zillow, Getty Images)
    The Weeknd effect: $36M ask on Beverly West condo
    The Weeknd effect: $36M ask on Beverly West condo
    72 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (Zillow)
    Big trim on late Saudi billionaire’s Beverly Hills mansion
    Big trim on late Saudi billionaire’s Beverly Hills mansion
    Nicole Musicco, CIO for CalPERS (ART OF HEADSHOTS / WILL O'HARE)
    CalPERS, with $51B in real estate holdings, taps new CIO
    CalPERS, with $51B in real estate holdings, taps new CIO
    Jonathon Yormak and Shep Wainwright with 5426 San Fernando Road (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Pacific Oak)
    East End Capital eyes second studio campus in Glendale
    East End Capital eyes second studio campus in Glendale
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.