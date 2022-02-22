Open Menu

Foursquare Church sells Echo Park’s lone high-rise

Former HQ on Sunset Boulevard in gentrified district goes to Dallas-based REIT

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 22, 2022 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Foursquare Church's Randy Remington and 1910 Sunset Boulevard (Foursquare Church, CoStar)
The former Echo Park headquarters for Foursquare Church has been sold to a Dallas-based real estate investment trust for $51 million.

CMCT, a REIT managed by CIM Group, bought the 100,000 square-foot Rolf K. McPherson office building at 1910 Sunset Blvd. from the century-old denomination, Urbanize Los Angeles reported, citing an announcement from Keller Williams Commercial.

The eight-story building, with ground-floor commercial space above an underground parking garage, is a couple of blocks from the church’s Angelus Temple and Echo Park Lake.

Foursquare Church, an evangelical Pentecostal Christian denomination founded in 1923 by Aimee Semple McPherson, relocated its headquarters two years ago to the temple campus across Glendale Boulevard.

“1910 W. Sunset Boulevard has been part of Foursquare Church since the 1960s,” said Foursquare Church corporate secretary Adam Davidson in a statement. “As the site of our original headquarters office across from Angelus Temple, the Rolf K. McPherson building has a rich history as one of the most prominent offices in Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood.”

The building stands out on the landscape of the gentrified district northwest of Downtown Los Angeles, with its mix one- and two-story retail and commercial buildings amid single-family homes, duplexes and mostly walk-up apartment houses.

CMCT intends to upgrade the property, which will be marketed to entertainment, media, and technology companies, according to Urbanize L.A.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] — Dana Bartholomew




