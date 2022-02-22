A Laguna Beach mansion has sold for $30 million, the highest price in Orange County so far this year, The Real Deal has learned.

The property, at 7 Montage Way, is a six-bed, nine-bath home located in Montage Ocean Estates, a wealthy enclave that counts billionaire Mark Cuban as one of its inhabitants. The property is just a few doors down from Cuban’s vacation home at 3 Montage Way. Aside from being the most expensive home sale in the county this year, the deal also stands as a record for the Montage community, according to Villa Real Estate, the brokerage in charge of the listing.

The seller is Breeze IV, LLC, an entity tied to real estate investment firm ValueRock, records show. ValueRock bought the property for $5.4 million in 2009. The buyer is unknown.

Seacrest Developers built the 8,140-square-foot home with interior designs from Costa Mesa-based Ziccardi Designs. It has features such as a glass bridge walkway, a Zen garden with custom waterfalls and an infinity pool. The home also contains a 1,000-bottle wine room, a gym with a glass ceiling and a home theater with a nine-screen TV set.

The home was first listed for $30.9 million in November of 2020. The sale closed earlier this month.

The current all-time record in Orange County was set last year, also in Laguna Beach. Joseph Edelman, the billionaire founder of New York hedge fund Perceptive Advisors, paid $70 million for a mansion in Irvine Cove. The sale erased the previous record set by LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh, who bought a Newport Coast home for $61 million in 2020.