Open Menu

Marina City Club condo towers deemed safe for now, due for big repairs

Tab could reach $140M, according to several reports

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 24, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Marina City Club (Google Maps)

The posh high-rise condominiums that overlook Marina del Rey need serious repairs but are structurally sound and at no risk of imminent collapse, a county engineering report concluded.

The 48-year-old Marina City Club towers must fix deteriorating cement, exposed and corroded reinforcement bars and damaged waterproofing on rooftop decks, but don’t likely face the fate of the fallen Champlain Towers South, which killed 98 residents in South Florida in June.

Los Angeles County ordered the structural engineering study last summer after residents voiced concern about public safety at the 10-acre complex of 600 condominiums in three, 16-story towers and a three-story, 101-unit apartment building.

The Marina City Club includes swimming pools, tennis courts, boat slips, restaurants, a fitness center and offices on land owned by the county. Deferred maintenance at the aging complex was estimated last year to require between $80 million and $140 million in repairs.

The new engineering study found cracks in walls and cement, signs of water intrusion in parking garages, “spalling” and crumbling concrete, as well as water-damaged rooftop decks.

Cement fastenings to handrails along walkways and on private balconies also were deteriorated, creating a safety hazard, the report said.

But the report by Saiful Bouquet Structural Engineers of Pasadena found no danger of imminent collapse.

“No significant structural damage was observed,” the 14-page engineering report concluded. “It is our opinion that the majority of damages observed were a result of normal wear and tear of the structure and/or moisture/water intrusion in the building envelope.”

It recommended Marina City Club operator Essex Property Trust, a publicly traded apartment firm, make the needed repairs to the three 16-story condo towers, parking structures and apartments.

Officials from the San Mateo-based firm couldn’t be reached for comment, according to the newspaper.

The report recommended further engineering studies be done to target how the condo owners and the nearby apartment building would address the needed repairs and prevent future deterioration and corrosion. A county statement said Essex is engaging Saiful Bouquet and other consultants to prepare repair documents and do more assessments.

Residents living in the three, circular Marina City Club towers had complained about leaking pipes that flooded their condos, water pooling on roofs and in parking garages, and leaking in stairwells. The damage appeared similar to reports of crumbling concrete and parking garage flooding prior to the June 24 Champlain tower collapse in Surfside, Fla.

In July, County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella ordered the complex to have a qualified engineering firm do a structural analysis of the buildings.

Numerous studies show the complex will need between $80 million to $140 million in repairs, although its maintenance reserves were severely underfunded.

Building operators will need to patch roof leaks, renovate and waterproof the pool deck, install new water pipes, upgrade the electrical system, fix leaking windows and update elevators, according to a 2021 consultant’s report.

[Daily Breeze] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Champlain Towers Southdeferred maintenanceengineering studyFloridaMarina City ClubMarina del Reyserious repairssurfside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Coachella Valley (Disney, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Mickey Mouse back into residential development with Coachella Valley plan
    Mickey Mouse back into residential development with Coachella Valley plan
    Landsea Homes CEO John Ho (Landsea, iStock)
    OC home builder hits other beach with acquisition in Florida
    OC home builder hits other beach with acquisition in Florida
    Armata Pharmaceuticals CEO Brian Varnum and Montana Avenue Capital Partners Managing Partner Jeremy Rogers with 5005 McConnell Ave (Montana, Armata)
    Pharma outfit sees R&D in 56K sf HQ near Marina del Rey
    Pharma outfit sees R&D in 56K sf HQ near Marina del Rey
    LA City Council eyes Venice, Hollywood homeless with $56M
    LA City Council eyes Venice, Hollywood homeless with $56M
    LA City Council eyes Venice, Hollywood homeless with $56M
    Steaven Jones Development and Creative Office Properties CEO Lawry Meister, SJDC Chairman Steaven K. Jones, Acore Capital’s Anthony Marconi with INclave (SJDC, Acore, INclave)
    Developers nab $63M refi on Marina Del Rey live-work complex
    Developers nab $63M refi on Marina Del Rey live-work complex
    The partial collapse of the Surfside condo (Getty)
    LA County turns attention to aging buildings following Surfside collapse
    LA County turns attention to aging buildings following Surfside collapse
    Daniel Taban and a rendering of the project (Credit: TCA Architects via Curbed)
    Jade Enterprises, Golden West team up on 2nd development in Marina del Rey
    Jade Enterprises, Golden West team up on 2nd development in Marina del Rey
    Photo of old Marina Del Rey Hospital
    Cedars-Sinai’s new hospital in Marina Del Rey will triple size of existing facility
    Cedars-Sinai’s new hospital in Marina Del Rey will triple size of existing facility
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.