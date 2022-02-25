Open Menu

Developer seeks five-story apartment complex in NoHo

Envisions tear down of rent-controlled complex from the early 1970s, replacing 28 units with 94

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 25, 2022 03:23 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rendering of 5057 North Klump Avenue (Ken Stockton Architects)
Rendering of 5057 North Klump Avenue (Ken Stockton Architects)

Developers plan to bulldoze half-century-old apartments in North Hollywood and replace them with a new five-story multifamily complex.

The proposal calls for tearing down a 28-unit North Hollywood apartment building at 5057 N. Klump Avenue dating from the early 1970s to build a 94-unit complex of one- and two-bedroom apartments, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

City records list the project applicant and property owner as Building One Apartments, an entity managed by local CBRE executive Melinda Russell and Beverly Hills attorney Lawrence Ecoff.

It’s not clear what would happen to the current tenants living in the older, rent-controlled apartments.

The new apartments in the NoHo Arts District would range from 412 to 826 square feet in size and sit above an underground parking garage containing 84 parking places on two levels.

The 113,000-square-foot project is designed by Ken Stockton Architects, based in Calabasas, and will include Cape Cod-blue siding with white and charcoal accents. Plans show a courtyard, a rear yard, a recreation room, and three rooftop decks.

The developer has requested a zone variance based on Transit Oriented Communities incentives that allow increased floor area, height, and density, as well as a reduced parking requirement.

In exchange, eight of the new apartments would be set aside as housing at the extremely low-income level, or one tenant earning $24,850 a year or less.

The proposed project is just west of Lankershim Boulevard, where larger mixed-use developments with housing have been completed on Otsego Street, and behind a $24-million supportive housing complex under construction on Bakman Avenue.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    apartmentsCBREMultifamily HousingNorth Hollywoodteardown

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Global juice maker inks lease for South Gate production
    Global juice maker inks lease for South Gate production
    Global juice maker inks lease for South Gate production
    OffWorld lab in Altadena (OffWorld. iStock Illustration, by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Outer-space robotics specialist takes 36K sf in Altadena
    Outer-space robotics specialist takes 36K sf in Altadena
    Buck Design buys into Little Tokyo
    Buck Design buys into Little Tokyo
    Buck Design buys into Little Tokyo
    Lumina Hollywood at 1522 North Gordon Street (Lumina Hollywood)
    Canadian REIT takes full ownership of controversial Hollywood tower
    Canadian REIT takes full ownership of controversial Hollywood tower
    Sora, a new 5-story building at 417 Centinela Ave. (Trulia, iStock)
    CIM buys apartment building near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
    CIM buys apartment building near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
    LINC Housing eyes latest affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    LINC Housing eyes third affordable housing complex in Willowbrook
    City crafts economic development zones in South LA, North Hollywood
    City crafts economic development zones in South LA, North Hollywood
    City crafts economic development zones in South LA, North Hollywood
    UCLA Health lease adds big value on $33.4M NoHO office
    UCLA Health lease adds big value on $33.4M NoHO office
    UCLA Health lease adds big value on $33.4M NoHO office
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.