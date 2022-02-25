Developers plan to bulldoze half-century-old apartments in North Hollywood and replace them with a new five-story multifamily complex.

The proposal calls for tearing down a 28-unit North Hollywood apartment building at 5057 N. Klump Avenue dating from the early 1970s to build a 94-unit complex of one- and two-bedroom apartments, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

City records list the project applicant and property owner as Building One Apartments, an entity managed by local CBRE executive Melinda Russell and Beverly Hills attorney Lawrence Ecoff.

It’s not clear what would happen to the current tenants living in the older, rent-controlled apartments.

The new apartments in the NoHo Arts District would range from 412 to 826 square feet in size and sit above an underground parking garage containing 84 parking places on two levels.

The 113,000-square-foot project is designed by Ken Stockton Architects, based in Calabasas, and will include Cape Cod-blue siding with white and charcoal accents. Plans show a courtyard, a rear yard, a recreation room, and three rooftop decks.

The developer has requested a zone variance based on Transit Oriented Communities incentives that allow increased floor area, height, and density, as well as a reduced parking requirement.

In exchange, eight of the new apartments would be set aside as housing at the extremely low-income level, or one tenant earning $24,850 a year or less.

The proposed project is just west of Lankershim Boulevard, where larger mixed-use developments with housing have been completed on Otsego Street, and behind a $24-million supportive housing complex under construction on Bakman Avenue.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew