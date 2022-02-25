Open Menu

Sares Regis gets new loan on Amazon-leased property

Truist Bank replaces construction financing from Comerica Bank

Los Angeles /
Feb.February 25, 2022 09:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Vince Ciavarella, Peter Rooney and Chris Payne of Sares Regis Group (Sares Regis Group, Google Maps)

Amazon is bringing in the cash for Sares Regis Group’s new development in Huntington Beach.

The Newport Beach-based industrial developer got a $124 million loan for a newly constructed 243,000-square-foot building in Huntington Beach from Truist Bank, property records filed with Orange County show. Sares Regis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Construction on the building, located at 14953 Bolsa Chica Street, started in 2020 and finished in October of last year, according to an Oct. 25 notice of completion filed with the county. Sares Regis used a $85 million loan from Comerica Bank for construction.

The property was built as an Amazon distribution center for larger and heavier items, according to Oltmans Construction Co.’s website — a construction firm that worked on the project. Amazon also signed a lease on the property in November 2020, before construction started. It’s unclear how long Amazon will occupy the property.

Signing a deal before the property is completed is a way for tenants to tackle extremely low vacancy rates. Sares Regis may have foregone more in rent by signing a deal almost two years before the property can even open, given rent growth across Orange County in recent years.

Sares Regis’ building is part of its larger plan for an industrial development in Huntington Beach, which will span five buildings once it’s completed. Formerly owned by Boeing, Sares-Regis bought part of the site for $72.8 million in 2018 and the rest for $113 million in 2019, records show.

The buildings will total around 1.04 million square feet once construction is finished, with around 90,000 square feet of that space to be offices, according to development plans filed with the city of Huntington Beach. More than 2,000 parking spaces will also be built on the site.

In September, Sares Regis signed Cambro Manufacturing, which makes food service equipment, to a lease at a 433,865-square-foot building on the Huntington Beach site, which is currently under development.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Amazonindustrial real estateorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eagle Four's  Kevin Martin, Kory Kramer, Joe Moody, Rick Weiner and Todd Pickup with Pendry Newport Beach (Eagle Four, Pendry, iStock)
    Eagle Four Partners scores loan for Pendry Newport
    Eagle Four Partners scores loan for Pendry Newport
    Greenlaw Partners founder Wilbur Smith, Walton Street Capital principals Eric Mogentale, Jeffrey Quicksilver, Robert Bloom and Richard Ratke and City Plaza at 1 City Blvd W (Loopnet, Walton St Capital, Wilbur Smith)
    Greenlaw, Walton Street Capital put OC tower up for sale
    Greenlaw, Walton Street Capital put OC tower up for sale
    Southern California (iStock)
    Southern California home sales hit New Year’s dip
    Southern California home sales hit New Year’s dip
    Fortress Investment Group's Peter Briger and Wesley Edens (Long Arc Capital, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    Fortress quietly assembles SoCal industrial portfolio
    37 Linda Isle with Lennar's Jonathan Jaffe (Lennar, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Lennar’s Jaffe gets $27M for Linda Isle home in Newport Beach
    Lennar’s Jaffe gets $27M for Linda Isle home in Newport Beach
    Don Tarbell of Tarbell Realty (Facebook)
    Don Tarbell, founder of Tarbell Realty, dies
    Don Tarbell, founder of Tarbell Realty, dies
    Dedeaux Properties' Brett Dedeaux and Rishi Thakkar with the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (Dedeaux, Tejon Commerce)
    Dedeaux buys 12 acres at Tejon Ranch commercial wing
    Dedeaux buys 12 acres at Tejon Ranch commercial wing
    Prologis's CEO Hamid Moghadam and CFO Tom Olinger (Drawbridge Realty, Prologis)
    Prologis buys 24-acre office campus in South OC
    Prologis buys 24-acre office campus in South OC
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.