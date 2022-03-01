Cheviot Hills’ “most illustrious home” has fetched the low-key Westside neighborhood’s most illustrious price.

The property–nicknamed “Terrace View” and located at 2720 Monte Mar Terrace, adjacent to the Hillcrest Country Club golf course–sold for $11 million late last week, eclipsing the previous neighborhood record by several million dollars.

The property sold in an off-market deal, The Real Deal has learned, and the buyer was a local family. The seller was the Schwartz family, according to records, who had controlled the property through a trust for decades.

The two-story, 5,400-square-foot English tudor-style house was designed by the architect Eugene Ward; it was completed in 1926 and has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with a pool and more than a half acre of land.

It also ranks as one of the leafy westside neighborhood’s most historically significant homes. The “illustrious” aspects of the place cited in a listing included its lineage as the estate of Fred W. Forrester, one of the original developers of the now wealthy Monte-Mar Vista section of Cheviot Hills. Forrester was the son of a Los Angeles County Supervisor, and in the early 20th century the family ranked among Southern California’s most prominent developers, with interests in Westlake, Porter Ranch and Simi Valley.

The estate in Cheviot Hills was later owned by Agnes Moorehead, an actress who appeared in “Citizen Kane” and portrayed Endora, mother of the main character Samantha Stephens, on the 1960s-era hit “Bewitched.” The property was owned by the Schwartz family since at least the 1990s, according to records. The house and the surrounding neighborhood have also been used as a filming location for numerous productions, including “The Office,” “House” and “The Untouchables.”

Cheviot Hills, a small, wealthy residential neighborhood south of Beverly Hills, was mostly developed in the 1920s and has retained many homes from that era. Current listings in the area include a 6,700-square-foot home for $9.8 million and 4,900-square-foot home for $4.9 million.

Douglas Elliman agent Josh Flagg represented the sellers in last week’s record deal, and Jacob Hausman and Micah Hiller of The RFC Group represented the buyers.