Open Menu

Historic estate fetches record price in Cheviot Hills

Monte Mar mansion one-time of neighborhood’s founding developer, actress Agnes Moorhead

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 01, 2022 08:30 AM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Zillow, Google Maps)

Cheviot Hills’ “most illustrious home” has fetched the low-key Westside neighborhood’s most illustrious price.

The property–nicknamed “Terrace View” and located at 2720 Monte Mar Terrace, adjacent to the Hillcrest Country Club golf course–sold for $11 million late last week, eclipsing the previous neighborhood record by several million dollars.

The property sold in an off-market deal, The Real Deal has learned, and the buyer was a local family. The seller was the Schwartz family, according to records, who had controlled the property through a trust for decades.

The two-story, 5,400-square-foot English tudor-style house was designed by the architect Eugene Ward; it was completed in 1926 and has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with a pool and more than a half acre of land.

It also ranks as one of the leafy westside neighborhood’s most historically significant homes. The “illustrious” aspects of the place cited in a listing included its lineage as the estate of Fred W. Forrester, one of the original developers of the now wealthy Monte-Mar Vista section of Cheviot Hills. Forrester was the son of a Los Angeles County Supervisor, and in the early 20th century the family ranked among Southern California’s most prominent developers, with interests in Westlake, Porter Ranch and Simi Valley.

The estate in Cheviot Hills was later owned by Agnes Moorehead, an actress who appeared in “Citizen Kane” and portrayed Endora, mother of the main character Samantha Stephens, on the 1960s-era hit “Bewitched.” The property was owned by the Schwartz family since at least the 1990s, according to records. The house and the surrounding neighborhood have also been used as a filming location for numerous productions, including “The Office,” “House” and “The Untouchables.”

Cheviot Hills, a small, wealthy residential neighborhood south of Beverly Hills, was mostly developed in the 1920s and has retained many homes from that era. Current listings in the area include a 6,700-square-foot home for $9.8 million and 4,900-square-foot home for $4.9 million.

Douglas Elliman agent Josh Flagg represented the sellers in last week’s record deal, and Jacob Hausman and Micah Hiller of The RFC Group represented the buyers.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estateluxury real estateWestside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mohamed Hadid’s with Franklin Canyon (iStock, Getty)
    Auction date set for Hadid’s Franklin Canyon properties
    Auction date set for Hadid’s Franklin Canyon properties
    Naomi Osaka (Zillow, Getty Images)
    Tennis star Naomi Osaka buys Tarzana mansion
    Tennis star Naomi Osaka buys Tarzana mansion
    The Weeknd & 1200 S Club View Dr #21 (Zillow, Getty Images)
    The Weeknd effect: $36M ask on Beverly West condo
    The Weeknd effect: $36M ask on Beverly West condo
    Calvin Harris and 9779 Oak Pass Road (Getty, Zillow)
    DJ Calvin Harris lists Benedict Canyon estate
    DJ Calvin Harris lists Benedict Canyon estate
    Matt Altman with 17335 Tramonto Drive in Pacific Palisades (Getty, The Altman Brothers)
    Buyers allege Matt Altman lied to pump up $6M home
    Buyers allege Matt Altman lied to pump up $6M home
    GPI Companies’ Cliff Goldstein and Drew Planting; and Nahla Capital's Genghis Hadi (GPI Companies, Common Ground, Google Maps)
    GPI Companies gets $150M loan on Beverly Hills condos
    GPI Companies gets $150M loan on Beverly Hills condos
    305 Trousdale Place in Beverly Hills (Estately)
    $9 million per floor for Trousdale Estates manse
    $9 million per floor for Trousdale Estates manse
    (Google Maps)
    LA tops in nation on ultra-luxury deals, dollars: report
    LA tops in nation on ultra-luxury deals, dollars: report
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.