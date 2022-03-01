Reality TV star Mike Shouhed has joined the cast of developers in Los Angeles with a multifamily project in East Hollywood, The Real Deal has learned.

Shouhed is the developer behind 1111North, a 24-unit apartment complex in Little Armenia, according to The Agency, the brokerage in charge of marketing the property. The building, located at 1111 North Kenmore Avenue, contains a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with a price range of $2,500 to $3,900. Several units are already on the market.

The property has features such as a rooftop deck with views of downtown Los Angeles, Wi-Fi-enabled common areas and a subterranean parking garage. In a Twitter post, Shouhed said that the property took two and a half years to build.

“I built 1111North like I was going to be living in it and be something I am proud of,” Shouhed told The Real Deal.

The Shouhed family has owned the property for about 10 years, city records show. The Shouhed Family Trust, managed by Shahram Shouhed, acquired the asset from a Deutsche Bank trust in 2011.

Shouhed, who also works as a residential broker with Nest Seekers, previously listed his home in the Hollywood Hills as a $10,000-per-month rental. He bought the property in 2017 for nearly $1.1 million.

Shouhed was one of the original cast members of the Bravo TV show Shahs of Sunset. He returned for the show’s eighth season, which aired in 2020.

The Agency’s Andy Hairabedian and Sophia Kelley are the agents in charge of leasing the 1111North development.