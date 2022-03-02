Open Menu

50-room hotel planned in Hollywood

Teardown of 119-year-old building expected to make room on on Highland Avenue

Los Angeles /
Mar.March 02, 2022 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
1915 N. Highland Ave (Urbanize.city, iStock)
A developer has filed plans to raze an early 20th century building south of the Hollywood Bowl to build a 50-room hotel with a sidewalk cafe and bar.

Kirk Kirikian plans to demolish a 119-year-old home now serving as a commercial office at 1909 -1915 N. Highland Ave. and replace it with a five-story hotel, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.

The proposed hotel near North Highland and Franklin avenues would include a 1,000-square-foot cafe and bar, with underground parking for 50 vehicles.

It is designed by Tarzana-based Sam Aslanian Architects, with a south wing featuring exterior and inset balconies atop the streetside cafe, and a pool deck.

City records list the project applicant as Kirk Kirikian, based out of an address connected to a dental office in Redondo Beach, according to Urbanize.

The proposed project would be built north of a city-owned lot being primed for redevelopment with affordable housing, and south of a Holiday Inn Express. It would replace a 2,204 square foot home, now being used as a commercial building, built in 1903, according to Zillow.

It’s directly across from Zen Hollywood, a 118-unit apartment complex which opened in late 2020, and a few blocks north of Hollywood & Highland, an outdoor mall undergoing a $100-million makeover with top floor offices, and a name change to Ovation Hollywood.

Foot traffic on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a key measure of the neighborhood’s tourism sector and economic vibrancy, approached pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2021, with Hollywood hotels showing signs of a comeback.

[Urbanize Los Angeles] – Dana Bartholomew
https://urbanize.city/la/post/50-room-hotel-planned-just-north-hollywood-highland




